Coronavirus impact: Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those fighting COVID-19

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on March 20 thanked people for expressing their gratitude towards those at the forefront of fight against coronavirus outbreak. "The country thanked each person who led the fight against the corona virus. Many thanks to the countrymen" Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he had reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus, and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

In his address to the nation on March 19, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.

Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on March 22 by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing out bells.