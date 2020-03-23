Coronavirus impact: Maruti Suzuki temporarily shut production at their Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on March 23 said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has suspended production at its Gujarat-based plant to check the spread of COVID-19. SMG manufactures cars on contract basis for MSI.

The company has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) that pursuant to Gujarat Government directive to check the spread of COVID-19 transmission, they are closing their plant operations with effect from B-shift from March 23 through March 25, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.