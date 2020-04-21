Coronavirus impact | India spends over Rs 100 crore so far on COVID-19 testing: Report

India has so far spent over Rs 100 crore on COVID-19 testing in both government and private labs, Times of India reported. This pegs the cost of each test at roughly Rs 2,500.

The total cost includes the estimated expenditure of the state governments and takes into account only reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, which confirm the COVID-19 infection.

As of April 19, 401,586 samples from private and government labs had been tested, said the report citing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In COVID-19 testing, one of the biggest cost components is reagents, priced at Rs 800-1,500, said GSK Velu, Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics, which does tests for government and private individuals. With the cost of transportation and labour, the figure works out to Rs 2,500, Velu told the publication.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on April 21, according to the Union health ministry. Maharashtra topped the death tally with 232 fatalities, while the number of cases in the state stood at 4,666.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai have changed their testing criteria after people who needed them were not getting the tests, even when they had carried out the largest number of tests in the country, said the report.

According to the report, Maharashtra may have spent Rs 18 crore on 72,023 RT-PCR tests while Rajasthan might have spent Rs 14.3 crore on 57,290 tests.

Gujarat’s expenditure was estimated at about Rs 6.64 crore for 26,554 tests and Kerala with 19,351 tests would have spent Rs 4.84 crore, said the report.

These states spent a fraction of the funds on testing out of the amount they had received from the central government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the report citing an official of a private lab. The Centre had released over Rs 17,000 crore to state governments to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE), ventilators and test kits, among other things needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the report suggested.