App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: In a first, MCX offers up to 3x salary to those working from office

"Since last Friday, 50 of our key employees have been working from the office. The office had made all the provisions, including their daily needs and stay in the exchange building itself."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Largest commodities bourse, MCX is offering up to three times more salaries to select few employees, who are working from office in the city. MCX, which dominates the commodities exchange space by a wide margin, employs around 400 people across the country and 300 of them are based in the headquarters here.

"Since last Friday, 50 of our key employees have been working from the office. The office had made all the provisions, including their daily needs and stay in the exchange building itself."

"And to reward them monetarily for the risk they are taking, the management has decided to pay them at least double the salary to them. In some cases this may go up to 3 times” a senior exchange official told PTI, who also claimed that MCX is the only exchange to do so.

Close

The nomination and remuneration committee of the bourse has approved a new reward/compensation programme for employees working in the office in the wake of the Covid pandemic to boost their morale and incentivise their productivity, the official added.

related news

Under this programme, employees working in the office for a minimum of one week and continuing to work thereafter without a break will get a gross salary compensation for each week of work in the ratio of 1, 1.5 and 3 times in addition to their regular salary.

Other support staff on contract employment will also be adequately compensated directly by the exchange, the official explained.

Critical staff comprising four categories from all the departments have been identified from MCX & MCXCCL for Mumbai and Gandhinagar offices for activation of the contingency plan.

Employees are working in non-critical functions from home on a rotational basis from mid-March onwards.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.