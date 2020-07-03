Coronavirus impact | HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for Classes 1 to 5

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on July 2, announced the release of the alternative academic calendar for students of Classes one to five.

The eight-week alternative academic calendar consists of a week-wise curriculum plan for school students. It was developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in a way that it is in tune with the tools available with teachers to conduct the e-classes.

Schools across the country have been holding online sessions to ensure the students do not have to waste an academic year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease.



HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the launch and wrote: “This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology and social media tools to impart education while the students are at home.”





The week-wise plan in the alternative academic calendar consists of activities and challenges in tune with the syllabus of all the subjects that are offered in schools. These also map the learning outcomes.

The NCERT had earlier designed alternative academic calendars for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary classes.