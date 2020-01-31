Coronavirus impact: Government prohibits export of all kinds of respiratory masks

The government on January 31 prohibited the export of face masks with reports of its scarcity in cities like Mumbai doing the rounds.

"Export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particle and any other respiratory masks or an other personal protective clothing including coveralls and N95 masks is hereby 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till further orders," said a notification from Amit Yadav, Director General of Foreign Trade.

With India reporting its first confirmed case 2019 novel Caronavirus in Kerala, as a precautionary measure, people have started buying face masks and other protective gear.

There have been concerns about its availability due to spurt in demand.