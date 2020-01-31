App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Government prohibits export of all kinds of respiratory masks

There have been concerns about its availability due to spurt in demand.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
The government on January 31 prohibited the export of face masks with reports of its scarcity in cities like Mumbai doing the rounds.

"Export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particle and any other respiratory masks or an other personal protective clothing including coveralls and N95 masks is hereby 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till further orders," said a notification from Amit Yadav, Director General of Foreign Trade.

With India reporting its first confirmed case 2019 novel Caronavirus in Kerala, as a precautionary measure, people have started buying face masks and other protective gear.

Coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan in December, has now spread across the country. So far, the disease has claimed 213 lives.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:40 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.