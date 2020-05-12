App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

Canadian pensions were reportedly exploring investment opportunities in the renewable energy and private debt spaces

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Major global pension funds have paused their plans to invest in India due to uncertainties surrounding the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many are waiting for their portfolios to stabilise since markets are currently volatile, and putting their plans on hold till they assess the full extent of the economic damage, The Economic Times reported.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Australian Super and Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), among others, had set aside billions of dollars to invest in India, the report said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The funds were planning to invest either directly, or via private equity (PE) and other funds, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Canadian pensions were exploring investment opportunities in renewable energy and private debt spaces, The Economic Times reported.

"All commitments to investments in illiquid assets — direct or through a fund — have been put on hold," a PE manager told the paper.

Some pension funds said they continue to have "long-term" plans for India, the report said.

"India is an attractive investment destination for Ontario Teachers," said Ben Chan, regional managing director, Asia Pacific, at OTPP told the paper.

CPPIB refused to comment on the story while CDPQ and Australian Super have not responded when contacted by The Economic Times.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #markets

