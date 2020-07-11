App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Delhi govt cancels all state university exams, including final year exams

The Delhi government decision comes after the University Grants Commission announced that all universities must conduct final year exams by September.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government cancelled all upcoming state university examinations in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, with the total coronavirus tally breaching the 8-lakh mark.

The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 11, 2020. He tweeted: “In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams.”

All state universities have been asked to evaluate students -- including those who were to write their final year exams – on the basis of their past academic record or devise another progressive plan to assess the performance of the students. Sisodia said: “The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.”

Explaining the reason behind taking this decision, he said that the AAP government had already directed all schools to cancel pending examinations for Class 9 and Class 11 students and promote them “based on other evaluation parameters”. However, there was no clarity about university exams although it would have anyway been difficult for students to perform well in the papers given no practical work, field research or laboratory work could be done throughout the entire semester.

Close

The new order will benefit students enrolled at several Delhi universities such as Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, and National Law University Delhi.

related news

Notably, the Delhi government decision comes after the University Grants Commission announced that all universities must conduct final year exams by September. However, Sisodia assured that the state government is planning to discuss the matter with the Centre. He informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to take a similar step for the upcoming university and college exams that fall under the Centre’s purview.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi government #Delhi University #university exams

