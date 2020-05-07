Coronavirus impact | Construction sites to have COVID-19 marshal to oversee safety measures: Report

Looking to begin construction activities in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas, the Centre is coming up with guidelines to ensure that safety measures are being followed.

According to a report by The Economic Times, all construction sites will have a COVID-19 marshal or a nodal officer to ensure that health, sanitation and hygiene measures are being followed.

The report suggests that detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines have been chalked out.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The marshal is also to ensure that adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) is made available at labour camps. Labourers would be reportedly provided PPEs as per their job requirements.

All labourers would be provided face masks, tissues, goggles and gloves. Those responsible for sanitation and cleaning would be given coveralls, the report adds.

Soap and sanitiser dispensers would be positioned at entry and exit points of the main construction site. The consumption of tobacco products remains banned.

Every site would have weekly visits by a doctor. Sites will require an isolation facility for labourers who develop cough, cold or other symptoms, the report suggests.

It will become mandatory for every labourer, even asymptomatic workers, to remain quarantined for a fortnight and undergo a health check-up before beginning work at the construction site, the report suggests. They would not be allowed to leave the labour camp after the quarantine period ends.

An undertaking would also be reportedly taken from every labourer if they had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person and other health-related details.

All construction material entering the site would be left undisturbed for three days as “it is common knowledge that [the novel] coronavirus can stay active on any surface for two-three days,” a senior official told the newspaper.