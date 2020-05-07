App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Construction sites to have COVID-19 marshal to oversee safety measures: Report

All construction sites will have a COVID-19 Marshal or a nodal officer to ensure that health, sanitation and hygiene measures are being followed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Looking to begin construction activities in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas, the Centre is coming up with guidelines to ensure that safety measures are being followed.

According to a report by The Economic Times, all construction sites will have a COVID-19 marshal or a nodal officer to ensure that health, sanitation and hygiene measures are being followed.

The report suggests that detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines have been chalked out.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The marshal is also to ensure that adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) is made available at labour camps. Labourers would be reportedly provided PPEs as per their job requirements.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

All labourers would be provided face masks, tissues, goggles and gloves. Those responsible for sanitation and cleaning would be given coveralls, the report adds.

Soap and sanitiser dispensers would be positioned at entry and exit points of the main construction site. The consumption of tobacco products remains banned.

Every site would have weekly visits by a doctor. Sites will require an isolation facility for labourers who develop cough, cold or other symptoms, the report suggests.

Also read: COVID-19 impact | Mumbai luxury property prices could fall 5% in 2020

It will become mandatory for every labourer, even asymptomatic workers, to remain quarantined for a fortnight and undergo a health check-up before beginning work at the construction site, the report suggests. They would not be allowed to leave the labour camp after the quarantine period ends.

An undertaking would also be reportedly taken from every labourer if they had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person and other health-related details.

All construction material entering the site would be left undisturbed for three days as “it is common knowledge that [the novel] coronavirus can stay active on any surface for two-three days,” a senior official told the newspaper.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


First Published on May 7, 2020 09:24 am

tags #construction #Current Affairs #India

