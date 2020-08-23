172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-impact-centre-announces-sops-for-resumption-of-shooting-of-films-tv-serials-5744041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre announces SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, the minister said.

Moneycontrol News

With film and TV serial shooting stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 23 announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, the minister said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister on Twitter posted a detailed SOP for the resumption of shooting of films and TV serials.

He said, Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

In a series of tweets, he said, the SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipment.

He said that 'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP.

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 01:22 pm

