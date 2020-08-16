172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-impact-bmc-introduces-40-youtube-channels-to-increase-outreach-of-online-classes-5713341.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | BMC introduces 40 YouTube channels to increase outreach of online classes

The BMC initiative was a response to reports of issues with regard to live streaming online classes. A large number of students still do not have access to smartphones or unhinged superfast internet service

Moneycontrol News
There will be 250 hours of weekly programmes available for students
With schools across India remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, most teachers have had to adapt to online teaching. To simplify the task for them and help increase outreach, Mumbai’s civic body launched 40 YouTube channels dedicated to online learning this week.

One YouTube channel was launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for each class - from 1 to 10 - which would each be available in four different languages.

There will be 250 hours of weekly programmes available for students, which they will be able to access at any time using a smartphone, reported The Indian Express.

“Streaming on YouTube is faster and simpler than other platforms. It consumes less data. It is also popular with students and parents,” said Mahesh Palkar, education officer, BMC.

The BMC initiative was a response to reports of issues with regard to live streaming online classes. A large number of students still do not have access to smartphones or unhinged superfast internet service. For them, it was important for the authorities to provide a low-tech form of instruction.

The civic body commissioned a survey, which was executed by an NGO called Pratham. They found that lack of smartphones and resources for “instant phone recharges and data packs” were the main barriers to remote learning.

With that thought, the YouTube channels were introduced. There are also plans to introduce radio programmes and SMS-based teaching.
