Coronavirus impact | 50,000 small shops may shut down in Karnataka: Traders' body

As many as 50,000 small shops that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown may have to down their shutters soon, Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, a member of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), said on September 14.



As per our survey, 50,000 small shops will have to shut down in Karnataka because they are unable to pay rent & have no capital. There's no help from banks. That's why we want some package from govt to revive them: R Lahoti, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/1F0bO9tVGB

— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Seeking financial assistance from the government, he said:

A Deccan Herald report quoted R Lahoti as saying: “More than 50,000 small sweet shops, those selling plastics, toys, bags and other small items have already vanished in parts of Karnataka. They employed thousands of workers and are now seeking employment themselves. There is a severe monetary problem.”

The trading bodies of Mumbai and Chennai have also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of their problem and announce a relief package for crores of such businesses that have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

These are usually businesses that do not fit in the street vendor category that has been provided Central assistance in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, nor are they businesses that can apply for formal credit.

