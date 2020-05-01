Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

The Centre updated the list of COVID-19 hotspot districts in the country earlier this week, which revealed that the numbers came down from 170 to 129 in two weeks.

However, in the same period, the number of green zones in India decreased from 325 to 307. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 35,000, and 1,147 people have died of the disease already.

When lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3, there is a possibility that more relaxations will be introduced in areas that have not reported any new COVID-19 case.

At the same time, in hotspots districts, stricter measures may be introduced to curb further spread of the deadly virus. As per official data, none of the metro cities in the country of coronavirus free.

Here's a list below to know if you are residing in a red zone district:

State Red Zone District/s

Andaman & Nicobar South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

SPSR Nellore

Bihar Patna

Rohtas

Buxar

Gaya

Chandigarh Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh Raipur

Delhi South East

Central

North

South

North East

West

Shahadara

East

New Delhi

North West

South West

Gujarat Ahmedabad

Surat

Vadodara

Anand

Banas Kantha

Panchmahal

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Aravalli

Haryana Sonipat

Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir Bandipora

Shopian

Anantnag

Srinagar

Jharkhand Ranchi

Karnataka Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Mysuru

Kerala Kannur

Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Maharashtra Mumbai

Mumbai Suburban

Thane

Pune

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Odisha Jajapur

Bhadrak

Baleshwar

Punjab Jalandhar

Patiala

Ludhiana

Rajasthan Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Nagaur

Banswara

Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu Chennai

Madurai

Thanjavur

Namakkal

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Rani Pet

Thiruvarur

Vellore

Virudhunagar

Kanchipuram

Telangana Hyderabad

Surya pet

Ranga Reddy

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabeer Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Uttarakhand Haridwar

West Bengal Kolkata

Howrah

North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas

Medinipur West

Medinipur East

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Kalimpong

Malda