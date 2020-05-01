Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

The number of coronavirus hotspot districts in India came down from 170 to 129 in two weeks
The Centre updated the list of COVID-19 hotspot districts in the country earlier this week, which revealed that the numbers came down from 170 to 129 in two weeks.
However, in the same period, the number of green zones in India decreased from 325 to 307. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 35,000, and 1,147 people have died of the disease already.
When lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3, there is a possibility that more relaxations will be introduced in areas that have not reported any new COVID-19 case.
At the same time, in hotspots districts, stricter measures may be introduced to curb further spread of the deadly virus. As per official data, none of the metro cities in the country of coronavirus free.
Here's a list below to know if you are residing in a red zone district:
State Red Zone District/s
Andaman & Nicobar South Andamans
Andhra Pradesh Kurnool
Guntur
Krishna
Chittoor
SPSR Nellore
Bihar Patna
Rohtas
Buxar
Gaya
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh Raipur
Delhi South East
Central
North
South
North East
West
Shahadara
East
New Delhi
North West
South West
Gujarat Ahmedabad
Surat
Vadodara
Anand
Banas Kantha
Panchmahal
Bhavnagar
Gandhinagar
Aravalli
Haryana Sonipat
Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir Bandipora
Shopian
Anantnag
Srinagar
Jharkhand Ranchi
Karnataka Bengaluru Urban
Bengaluru Rural
Mysuru
Kerala Kannur
Kottayam
Madhya Pradesh Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Jabalpur
Dhar
Barwani
East Nimar
Dewas
Gwalior
Maharashtra Mumbai
Mumbai Suburban
Thane
Pune
Nashik
Palghar
Nagpur
Solapur
Yavatmal
Aurangabad
Satara
Dhule
Akola
Jalgaon
Odisha Jajapur
Bhadrak
Baleshwar
Punjab Jalandhar
Patiala
Ludhiana
Rajasthan Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Ajmer
Bharatpur
Nagaur
Banswara
Jhalawar
Tamil Nadu Chennai
Madurai
Thanjavur
Namakkal
Chengalpattu
Thiruvallur
Tiruppur
Rani Pet
Thiruvarur
Vellore
Virudhunagar
Kanchipuram
Telangana Hyderabad
Surya pet
Ranga Reddy
Medchal-Malkajgiri
Vikarabad
Warangal Urban
Uttar Pradesh Agra
Lucknow
Saharanpur
Kanpur Nagar
Moradabad
Firozabad
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Bulandshahr
Meerut
Rae Bareli
Varanasi
Bijnor
Amroha
Sant Kabeer Nagar
Aligarh
Muzaffarnagar
Rampur
Mathura
Bareilly
Uttarakhand Haridwar
West Bengal Kolkata
Howrah
North 24 Parganas
South 24 Parganas
Medinipur West
Medinipur East
Darjeeling
Jalpaiguri
Kalimpong
Malda
