you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

The number of coronavirus hotspot districts in India came down from 170 to 129 in two weeks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Abhishek Singh)
(Image: Abhishek Singh)

The Centre updated the list of COVID-19 hotspot districts in the country earlier this week, which revealed that the numbers came down from 170 to 129 in two weeks.

However, in the same period, the number of green zones in India decreased from 325 to 307. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 35,000, and 1,147 people have died of the disease already.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

When lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3, there is a possibility that more relaxations will be introduced in areas that have not reported any new COVID-19 case.

At the same time, in hotspots districts, stricter measures may be introduced to curb further spread of the deadly virus. As per official data, none of the metro cities in the country of coronavirus free.

Here's a list below to know if you are residing in a red zone district:

State                                                  Red Zone District/s

Andaman & Nicobar                South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh                        Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

SPSR Nellore

Bihar                                       Patna

Rohtas

Buxar

Gaya

Chandigarh                              Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh                           Raipur

Delhi                                        South East

Central

North

South

North East

West

Shahadara

East

New Delhi

North West

South West

Gujarat                                Ahmedabad

Surat

Vadodara

Anand

Banas Kantha

Panchmahal

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Aravalli

Haryana                              Sonipat

Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir          Bandipora

Shopian

Anantnag

Srinagar

Jharkhand                          Ranchi

Karnataka                          Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Mysuru

Kerala                                  Kannur

Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh             Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Maharashtra                     Mumbai

Mumbai Suburban

Thane

Pune

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Odisha                                  Jajapur

Bhadrak

Baleshwar

Punjab                                  Jalandhar

Patiala

Ludhiana

Rajasthan                            Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Nagaur

Banswara

Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu                        Chennai

Madurai

Thanjavur

Namakkal

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Rani Pet

Thiruvarur

Vellore

Virudhunagar

Kanchipuram

Telangana                          Hyderabad

Surya pet

Ranga Reddy

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh                   Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabeer Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Uttarakhand                     Haridwar

West Bengal                      Kolkata

Howrah

North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas

Medinipur West

Medinipur East

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Kalimpong

Malda

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 1, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 hotspots #India

