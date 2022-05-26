Coronavirus hasn't gone away completely, continue to wear mask: Maharashtra CM asks people as cases spike

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.

Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet, he said.

Thackeray made the appeal to the people during the weekly meeting of the state cabinet here, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 470 coronavirus positive cases, the highest daily count since March 5.

Mumbai has reported 52.79 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases, while it was 68.75 per cent in Palghar district, 27.92 per cent in Thane district and 18.52 percent in Raigad, the statement said.

The chief minister observed that the state's weekly coronavirus positivity rate is 1.59 per cent with Mumbai and Pune reporting more positivity than the state's average.

At present only one COVID-19 patient is on ventilator, while 18 patients are on oxygen support, Thackeray said in the statement. "Mask and vaccination is necessary. At present 92.27 per cent people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," he said.