Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 01:33 PM IST

Government extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till September

The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was slated to end on June 30, as per the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Rs 1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package in March.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September.

The insurance provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of patients suffering from coronavirus infection and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Insurance Scheme for health workers in government hospitals and healthcare centres operationalised with effect from March 30, 2020, an official statement said, adding the scheme has been extended up to September.

The scheme is funded through the National Disaster Response Fund, operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others working in hospitals under the central and state governments will be covered under the insurance scheme.

While announcing the scheme, the Finance Minister had said, safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by the special insurance scheme.

"Any health professional, who while treating COVID-19 patients, meet with some accident, then he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme," she had said.

All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre as well as states would be covered under this scheme, she had said.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later in an FAQ clarified that private hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients will also be covered.

"Private persons those who are engaged by both public & private health care institutions/organisation through an agency and were deployed or drafted for care and may have come in direct contact of the COVID-19 patient (with the proof that the service of the agencies were engaged by the institution/organisation)," the FAQ said.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

