you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Govt bans travellers from Philippines, Malaysia & Afghanistan till March 31

In continuation to its March 11 and March 16 travel advisory, it has banned flights from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia after 1500 hours IST

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

The Centre on March 17 banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect given the rising incidence of coronavirus in the country.

In continuation to its March 11 and March 16 travel advisory, it has banned flights from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia after 1500 hours IST. Airline have been asked to strictly enforce this at the port of initial departure.

The government said its instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

Om March 16, the government had banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31.

There are at least 125 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union health ministry said 13 people have recovered so far, but three have died.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Death toll in India rises to 3

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

