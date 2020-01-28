App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: Goa man hospitalised as precautionary measure, says official

The man was admitted in the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called the 2019-nCoV infection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man has been hospitalised in Goa as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said on January 28.

The man was admitted in the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called the 2019-nCoV infection, he added.

"The patient had travelled to China in the recent past and had complained of a sore throat since his return. We admitted him in an isolation ward as a precautionary measure. His samples have been to Pune for further tests," he said.

This is the first such move in the state since the nCoV illness broke out in China, the official added.

A task force has been formed in Goa to tackle any possible case of the virus, he said.

Chinese health officials on Tuesday said 106 people have been killed so far due to the virus.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.