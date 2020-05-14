App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Tourism is the largest employment generating sector in Sikkim

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Sikkim, with no reported COVID-19 cases so far, has started preparing to revive its tourism sector that has been shattered due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, The Economic Times has reported.

Raj Basu, the tourism advisor to the Sikkim government, told the publication how important the tourism sector was for the state. Tourism is as important as air or water to Sikkim, he said.

Tourism is the largest employment-generating sector in Sikkim, said Basu, adding that seven out of every 10 families in the state are connected to tourism that generates a business of around 2,000 crore in a year.

Close

As the COVID-19 crisis hit the sector badly, the state has started preparing a tourism revival plan, Basu was quoted as saying.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

According to the report, the state - with a population of six lakh - has around 30,000 rooms to generate a lodging business of around Rs 6 crore a day with over 90 percent occupancy during its peak season -- March to May. Around 1.5 lakh foreign and 15 lakh domestic tourists visit Sikkim every year. Of these, more than 50 percent of visitors come during this season, said the report.

Sikkim, which is a COVID-19-free state, had started preparing to prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus even before the virus was detected in the country. It started thermal scanning of every entrant on January 29, banned entry of foreigners on March 5 and finally sealed entry points for everyone on March 17, said the report citing tour operators.

All these efforts saved the state from COVID-19 but shattered the tourism sector, they said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

Following this, the tourism stakeholders have made several requests to the state government, including a waiver or reduction of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and municipal taxes for hotel properties, a moratorium on payment of loans extended to hotels, travel agencies and tourist vehicle owners, as per the report.

The intervention of the state government for relief on the lease value for hotel properties that can balance interest for both owner and lease-holders is also requested, said the report.

The requests have been considered, and the Sikkim tourism minister has already directed additional chief secretary to correspond with concerned government departments for consideration on these requests, TD Bhutiya, Director - Department of Tourism Sikkim, told the publication.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:14 am

tags #coronavirus #India #India Tourism #Sikkim

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Indian drug makers gearing up to make Gilead's remdesivir: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Indian drug makers gearing up to make Gilead's remdesivir: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.