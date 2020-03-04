App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: DMRC issues advisory, to step up cleaning on Metro premises

It will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on March 4 said it would increase the frequency of cleaning on its premises in view of the coronavirus outbreak. DMRC has also issued Do's and Dont's in both English and Hindi regarding the virus.

It will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.

"Delhi Metro staff has been sensitised and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do's and Dont's to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will also be done with informative messages to create awareness amongst its passengers on the basic protective measures in this regard," it said.

More than two million commuters take the Delhi Metro daily.

The national capital on March 2 reported a case of coronavirus, triggering panic and prompting closure of some schools as a precautionary measure.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Metro #DMRC #Health #India

