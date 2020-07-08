App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus distress| Maharashtra to continue Shivbhojan thali at Rs 5 for three more months

PTI
Representative image
The subsidized 'Shivbhojan' meal will continue to be available at Rs 5 for another three months, the Maharashtra government decided on July 8.

The scheme to provide affordable 'thali' (meal) to the poor at Rs 10 was launched by the Shiv Sena-led government in January.

In April, the government announced that it will be available at Rs 5 in view of the distress caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The cabinet decided in its meeting on Wednesday that the thali will be sold at Rs 5 for three more months.

At present over one lakh thalis or meals are sold every day. Since its launch on January 26, over one crore people have benefited from the scheme, said an official release.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to provide subsidized foodgrains to Above Poverty Line (APL) Orange ration card-holders for July and August, the release said.

It also decided to rename the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as the Ministry of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

Another decision taken during the meeting was to allow state-owned banks such as IDBI Bank and Maharashtra Regional Rural Bank as well as district central co-operative banks to handle government's banking transactions.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Shivbhojan Thali

