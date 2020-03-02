App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: DGCA expands universal screening of passengers to cover flights from Iran, Italy

The announcement is a fallout of the confirmation of two new coronavirus cases in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 2 announced the expansion of universal screening of all passengers to cover those arriving in flights from Italy and Iran. This is in addition to the flights that come in from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In a release, the DGCA said the screening of passengers arriving from these countries "shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare".

It added that all airlines arriving from the aforementioned countries shall make an in-flight announcement and ensure strict compliance.

The announcement comes at a time when two new cases of coronavirus cases were confirmed in India, one reported from New Delhi and the other from Telangana.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: 2 new cases confirmed in India

The Union Health Ministry said the person from Delhi had travelled to Italy and is now being treated at the RML hospital in the national capital. Meanwhile, the other person with coronavirus infection had a travel history to Dubai, the ministry said.

Over 89,000 cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been reported from across the world, with the death toll at over 3,000.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak : Global death toll crosses 3,000, cases in Italy nearly double

The virus, now known as the COVID-19, emerged in late 2019 in the Hubei province of central China but has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 07:54 pm

