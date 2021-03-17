Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: A woman carrying a child walks inside a railway station amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 23, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, taking India’s case tally above 1.14 crore, as per the health ministry’s March 17 update. New cases reported were the highest since December 13, 2020.

India reported 188 more deaths (highest in over two months) and 17,741 recoveries in the 24-hour cycle, the latest release shows. More than 3.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, according to the March 17 update, with 21,17,104 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Active cases rose to 2,34,406 with an increase of 10,974 on March 17. Maharashtra had the most (1,40,079 or 60 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (26,428) and Punjab (12,616).

Maharashtra reported the most (17,864 or 62 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (1,970), Punjab (1,463), Karnataka (1,135) and Gujarat (954). These five states account for 81 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (87 or 46 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (38), Kerala (15), Chhattisgarh (12) and Karnataka (6). These five states account for 84 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 16 states and Union Territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

India’s recovery rate stood at 96.6 percent. Maharashtra recorded 9,510 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (2,884), Punjab (751), Gujarat (703), Karnataka (561) and Tamil Nadu (561).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 1,14,38,734 (1.14 crore) with over 1.10 crore recoveries and 1,59,044 (1.59 lakh) deaths as per the March 17 update. The mortality rate in the country stood at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 9 lakh daily tests were conducted on March 16 with more than 22.92 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.