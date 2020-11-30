Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 38,772 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 94 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 30 update.

India reported 443 new deaths and 45,333 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. After seeing a rise, active cases continued to drop for the third day, to 4,46,952 with a fall of 7,004 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (5,643) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (5,544), Delhi (4,906), West Bengal (3,367) and Rajasthan (2,581). These top five states account for more than half (57 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Himachal Pradesh reported an all-time high of 1,026 new cases in a day with a recovery rate of 76.8 percent, lowest in the country. Total cases in the state now above 40,000.

India reported 443 deaths with Maharashtra reporting the most (85), followed by Delhi (68), West Bengal (54), Kerala (27) and Haryana (26). These five states account for 59 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 10 states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India now at 94,31,691 with 88,47,600 recoveries and 1,37,139 deaths as on November 30, 2020. The recovery rate moved up to 93.8 percent with a mortality rate at 1.5 percent. Less than 10 lakh (8,76,173) daily tests were reported on November 29, while more than 14.03 crore tests have been carried out till date.