COVID-19 crisis | Eager to ramp-up production, FMCG majors request government to ease staff limits: Report

Consumer goods majors are seeking the government's permission to hire staff to raise production.

The manufacturers want an increase in the staff limit to 75 percent in the green and orange zones and 50-60 percent in the red zones, The Economic Times reported, citing a letter.

Currently, facilities are allowed to run with only 33 percent staff to ensure social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19.

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle, PepsiCo, Parle Products, Britannia, ITC and Mondelez have made such requests to the government, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"As companies ramp up operations, there is an urgent need to enhance labour footprint within norms of social distancing to augment essential food availability," the letter said.

The letter was sent through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the empowered committee on supply chain and logistics, the report said.

The letter also included a request to approve 12-hour workdays under the Factories Act across all states, an increase from the current eight-hour workdays. Overtime pay will be included, and such a move should be done with the consent of the workers, the letter added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy