App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Eager to ramp-up production, FMCG majors request government to ease staff limits: Report

The companies also requested approval of 12-hour workdays under the Factories Act, an increase from the current eight-hour workdays.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Consumer goods majors are seeking the government's permission to hire staff to raise production.

The manufacturers want an increase in the staff limit to 75 percent in the green and orange zones and 50-60 percent in the red zones, The Economic Times reported, citing a letter.

Currently, facilities are allowed to run with only 33 percent staff to ensure social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19.

Close

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle, PepsiCo, Parle Products, Britannia, ITC and Mondelez have made such requests to the government, according to a report by The Economic Times.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"As companies ramp up operations, there is an urgent need to enhance labour footprint within norms of social distancing to augment essential food availability," the letter said.

The letter was sent through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the empowered committee on supply chain and logistics, the report said.

The letter also included a request to approve 12-hour workdays under the Factories Act across all states, an increase from the current eight-hour workdays. Overtime pay will be included, and such a move should be done with the consent of the workers, the letter added.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 relief package: Mudra-Shishu loan interest subvention scheme brings cheer to microfinance borrowers

COVID-19 relief package: Mudra-Shishu loan interest subvention scheme brings cheer to microfinance borrowers

Schools in post-lockdown times: HRD minister explains how educational institutes will change in India

Schools in post-lockdown times: HRD minister explains how educational institutes will change in India

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.