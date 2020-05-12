App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | As Centre eases lockdown restrictions officials strive to keep green zones safe

The OCMR and NCDC are initiating a population-based serosurvey to monitor the trend in prevalence of the infection at the district level, said the health ministry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With the Centre easing lockdown restrictions, the health ministry plans to expand COVID-19 monitoring to all districts to prevent its entry into uninfected areas, according to a report by Mint.

The district-level surveillance monitoring has become crucial since the Centre has allowed passenger train services to resume on limited routes making way for migrant workers to reach their home towns.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are also initiating a population-based serosurvey to monitor the trend in the prevalence of the infection at the district level, said the health ministry.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The ICMR and NCDC will collaborate with key stakeholders for the survey at six public and four private health facilities in each district.

Serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against that infection.

The survey will cover low-risk groups that include outpatient attendees with non-influenza-like illnesses and pregnant women, and high-risk population such as health care workers.

Around 800 samples will be tested per month split equally between the high-risk and low-risk population.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

The document stated that throat/nasal swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests and samples would be tested in a one-time pool of 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 told chief ministers in a video conference that the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural India following the relaxation in lockdown norms, including on movement of migrant workers.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India

