In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.11 crore with 30,093 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 20 update. New cases lowest in 125 days and below 50,000 for the 23rd straight day.
As many as 374 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 111 days), new recoveries at 45,254 in the same period, the latest release showed.
More than 41.18 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 20 update, with 52,67,309 new vaccination doses administered on Monday (highest in 16 days).
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.11 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 3.99 crore and Gujarat at 2.98 crore.
India has 4,06,130 active cases, down by 15,535 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 20 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,22,202 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 99,709. These two states account for 55 percent of active cases in the country.
Kerala reported the most new cases at 9,931 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (6,017), Tamil Nadu (1,971), Assam (1,797) and Odisha (1,648). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra reported the most 66 new deaths, as per the July 20 update, followed by Kerala (58), Odisha (58), Karnataka (40) and Tamil Nadu (28). These five states account for 67 percent of all deaths reported in the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.03 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 13,206 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (13,051), Karnataka (3,015), Andhra Pradesh (2,744) and Tamil Nadu (2,558).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,14,482 as per July 20 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 17 lakh daily tests were reported on July 20 with more than 44.73 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 19.17 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 41.12 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.30 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (38 percent); India (3 percent).