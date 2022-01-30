MARKET NEWS

    January 30, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: Punjab records 3,325 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fresh fatalities

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore, according to the Union health ministry

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a large number of COVID-19 cases as infections surged in all the states and union territories. The country added over 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 infections and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on January 29. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 percent, while the weekly positivity
    rate was 16.89 percent, according to the health ministry. The active cases decreased by 1,01,278 to reach 20,04,333 -- 4.91 percent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,83,60,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, it said. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore, the ministry has updated. Of these, more than 56.72 lakh vaccine doses were administered on January 29.
    • January 30, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID-19 mandates, many rebuked

      Thousands of protesters gathered in Canadas capital yesterday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation. (AP)

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 has substantial 'growth advantage' over original, UK finds

      The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is classed as a variant under investigation in the UK, spreads much faster than the original BA.1 strain but it also seems to show higher vaccine protection, health authorities have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that BA.2 has an increased growth rate compared to BA.1 in all regions of England where there are enough cases to assess it. As of January 24, 1,072 genomically confirmed cases of BA.2 have been identified in England and all assessments remain preliminary whilst case numbers are relatively low. While growth rates can be overestimated in early analyses of a new variant, the apparent growth advantage is currently substantial, the UKHSA has said. (PTI)

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Bihar records 1,302 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

      Bihar has registered 1,302 fresh COVID-19 cases, 352 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 8,21,814, as per a health department bulletin. It has said that the death toll has increased to 12,217, as six more deaths due to coronavirus have been reported during the day. The state now has 7712 active cases. A total of 80,1885 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 2,577 in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh logs 8,338 new COVID cases, 25 fresh fatalities 

      Uttar Pradesh has reported 25 COVID deaths and 8,338 fresh COVID cases, according to an official statement. With the latest addition, the till date death toll has risen to 23,164 in the state. Active cases in UP stand at 59,601, while the overall tally of infection has risen to 20,05,245, it has said. A total of 13,910 COVID patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,22,480 in the state, as per the statement. (PTI)

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 3,325 new COVID cases, 31 deaths

      Punjab has reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, as per a daily bulletin. With the latest addition, the overall infection tally has risen to 7,38,405, it has said. So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state. The number of active cases in the state stand at 29,466. (PTI)

    • January 30, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

      The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread in most of the states and union territories in India.

      Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

