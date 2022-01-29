MARKET NEWS

    January 29, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: UP records almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 164.44 crore, according to the Union health ministry

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a large number of COVID-19 cases as infections surged in all the states and union territories. The country added over 2.51 lakh new COVID-19 infections and 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on January 28. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 percent, while the weekly positivity
    rate was 17.47 percent, according to the health ministry. The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 -- 5.18 percent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,80,24,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, it said. India has recorded a total of 10,050 Omicron cases so far. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 164.44 crore, the ministry has updated. Of these, more than 57.35 lakh vaccine doses were administered on January 21.
    • January 29, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mizoram reports 2,143 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours

    • January 29, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Pune sees 7,166 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

      Pune has recorded 7,166 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 13,88,687, while 12 fresh deaths increased the toll to 19,429, according to an official. He said 3,374 cases were reported in Pune city, 2,261 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,205 in rural and 98 cantonment limits. As of yesterday, the district has 2,520 active cases in institutional isolation and 73,471 in home quarantine, the official informed. (PTI)

    • January 29, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh records almost 8,000 new cases, 14 deaths due to COVID-19

      Uttar Pradesh reported 7,907 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking active cases tally to 65,263, and 14 more more fatalities raised the toll to 23,139, according to an official statement. Among all the districts, Lucknow recorded a maximum of number of 1,304 fresh cases, followed by 376 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 316 in Ghaziabad, 229 in Kanpur Nagar, 183 in Meerut and 197 in Varanasi, it said. Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hardoi. As many as 14,993 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,08,570 the statement said. (PTI)

    • January 29, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 3,096 new COVID cases, 25 deaths

      Twenty-five people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Punjab in the last one day, as per a daily health bulletin. The state reported 3,096 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the overall infection tally to 7,35,139. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdsapur and Pathankot. With yesterday's numbers, the pandemic death toll reached 17,159. The number of active cases in the state stood at 33,036, said the bulletin. (PTI)

    • January 29, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

      The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread in most of the states and union territories in India.

      Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

