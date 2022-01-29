Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: UP records almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

January 29, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

rate was 17.47 percent, according to the health ministry. The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 -- 5.18 percent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,80,24,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, it said. India has recorded a total of 10,050 Omicron cases so far. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 164.44 crore, the ministry has updated. Of these, more than 57.35 lakh vaccine doses were administered on January 21.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a large number of COVID-19 cases as infections surged in all the states and union territories. The country added over 2.51 lakh new COVID-19 infections and 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on January 28. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 percent, while the weekly positivity