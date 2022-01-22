Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Punjab reports 7,792 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more die

January 22, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

percent. India has recorded a total of 9,692 Omicron cases so far. The country's recovery rate is currently at 93.50 percent. Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 161.05 crore, the ministry has updated. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on January 21. At least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far, it said.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a rising number of COVID-19 cases as infections surged in almost all the state and union territories. The country added over 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections, and 703 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on January 21. The daily positivity rate stands at 18 percent while the weekly stands at 16.56