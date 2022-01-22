MARKET NEWS

English
January 22, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Punjab reports 7,792 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more die

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: According to the health ministry's data, India recorded a total of 9,692 Omicron cases so far, an increase of 4.36 percent since yesterday.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a rising number of COVID-19 cases as infections surged in almost all the state and union territories. The country added over 3.47 lakh new COVID-19 infections, and 703 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on January 21. The daily positivity rate stands at 18 percent while the weekly stands at 16.56
percent. India has recorded a total of 9,692 Omicron cases so far. The country's recovery rate is currently at 93.50 percent. Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 161.05 crore, the ministry has updated. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on January 21. At least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far, it said.
  • January 22, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID vaccination, including precaution shots, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery: Govt

    The Centre has said that COVID vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery. In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having COVID illness. "Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery," he said. "I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note," Sheel said in the letter. (PTI)

  • January 22, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 28 deaths, 7,792 new COVID-19 cases

    Twenty-eight more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,792 fresh coronavirus cases have taken the infection tally to 7,00,222, according to a medical bulletin. Five deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Jalandhar, two each from Faridkot, Sangrur and Mohali and one each from Bathinda, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot. So far, 16,913 peple have died from the infection in the state. The number of active cases was 48,183 while the state's positivity rate stood at 17.95 percent. (PTI)

  • January 22, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Kerala records 54 more Omicron cases

    Kerala has reported 54 more Omicron, a variant of coronavirus, and has taken the total affected by the variant to 761, said the State Health Department. Of the 54, one, belonging to Karnataka, has come to Kerala from the UAE. "Out of those infected today, 35 were from low-risk nations and seven from a high-risk country. One patient reached the State from outside it and 11 contracted the disease through their contacts," the department has said in a press release. (PTI)

  • January 22, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates |  Over 161 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 161.05 crore yesterday, the Union Health Ministry has said. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on the day. At least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far, it has said.

  • January 22, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread in most of the states and union territories in India, infecting 9,692 people in the country.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

