you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise above 69,470; death toll nears 1,500-mark

In the past 24 hours, 88 more fatalities and 3,039 new coronavirus cases were registered.

PTI
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

The total coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 69,474, while the death toll reached 1,483, according to figures released by the health ministry on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 88 more fatalities and 3,039 new coronavirus cases were registered.

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally now stands at 69,474 cases and 1,483 deaths, the health ministry said.

As many as 25,271 patients have recovered so far, it added.

Sindh recorded the highest number of 27,360 patients, followed by 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,418 in Islamabad, 678 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 251 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The authorities have conducted 547,030 tests, including 14,972, in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing since the government eased the lockdown before Eid, which was observed on May 24 in the country.

However, undeterred by the increase, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked provinces to provide feedback to finalise recommendations for reopening of some more sectors.

In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar here on Saturday, the long and short term strategies on COVID-19 were analysed.

According to Radio Pakistan, the NCOC recommended that educational institutions should be kept closed till August.

It also recommended that marriage halls should be allowed to function with limited number of guests. Only one dish will be served to guests and the operators will follow all other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

First Published on May 31, 2020 05:18 pm

