Coronavirus cases in India: Dharavi records lowest count in six weeks

Dharavi witnessed a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases on June 6 as only 10 new positive cases were reported from Mumbai’s slum cluster. This fresh number of coronavirus cases indicated improvement in the situation at the slum area from mid-May, when the area was seeing about 50 cases a day, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, Dharavi recorded an average of 21 cases a day in the past one week. This figure reduced the weekly count in Dharavi between May 31 and June 6 to 148 cases, its lowest weekly count in six weeks.

Earlier, between May 10 and May 16, the slum cluster had recorded 365 cases -- an average of 52 cases a day, said the report.

There were three reasons behind the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, civic officials told the publication. These were: large-scale screening of slum dwellers, fever clinics in which 350 local doctors were at work and isolation of high- risk contacts in quarantine facilities.

The congested slum pocket of Mumbai comes under GNorth ward, which includes Mahim and Dadar. At 3,372, the ward has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in which the majority of the cases -- nearly 65 percent -- are from the 2.5 sq km slum cluster, said the report.

On June 6, Maharashtra reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, due to COVID-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 2,969, while the number of coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 to 82,968, state health department said.

Of the total 82,968 cases in the state, Mumbai now accounts for 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.

A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 37,390 in the state, it said.

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest caseload in the country, now stands at 45.06 percent and the fatality rate at 3.57 percent, an official statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

