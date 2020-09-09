Coronavirus state-wise tally September 9: COVID-19 cases in Bihar cross 1.5 lakh mark

Bihar registered 1,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 8, taking its tally to 1,50,693 lakh, the state health bulletin said.

With over 9.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,43,772 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,17,094 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,74,940 cases

> Karnataka - 4,12,190 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,78,473 cases

India has recorded more than 43.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 73,890 deaths. Of these, more than 8.9 lakh are active cases while over 33.9 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,54,549 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 307 -5 3035 38 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 96769 -1163 415765 11691 4560 73 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1670 94 3723 127 9 1 4 Assam 29206 408 101239 2163 378 8 5 Bihar 15346 -775 134391 2246 765 4 6 Chandigarh 2334 147 3960 226 78 4 7 Chhattisgarh 26915 2207 22792 615 407 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 -3 2321 30 2 9 Delhi 22377 1834 170140 1756 4618 19 10 Goa 4499 -2 16875 448 256 11 11 Gujarat 16319 -163 87352 1445 3133 13 12 Haryana 16890 557 63315 1704 854 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 2326 150 5445 261 60 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11859 850 33251 491 815 14 15 Jharkhand 15438 850 39362 1812 496 14 16 Karnataka 96937 -83 308573 7803 6680 146 17 Kerala 23280 1147 68863 1866 372 13 18 Ladakh 856 38 2211 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 17205 244 58509 1600 1609 20 20 Maharashtra 243809 6517 672556 13234 27407 380 21 Manipur 1683 -27 5480 122 39 1 22 Meghalaya 1343 -114 1716 156 17 23 Mizoram 378 -1 745 10 0 24 Nagaland 496 -29 3739 54 10 25 Odisha 28628 690 102185 2787 569 13 26 Puducherry 4831 -25 12581 446 337 12 27 Punjab 16230 -410 49327 2307 1990 67 28 Rajasthan 15090 132 77872 1445 1164 13 29 Sikkim 538 1413 17 7 2 30 Tamil Nadu 50213 -1002 416715 6599 8012 87 31 Telangana 31654 -16 115072 2485 916 10 32 Tripura 6903 262 9653 311 161 9 33 Uttarakhand 8261 296 17473 350 360 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 63256 1112 211170 5439 4047 71 35 West Bengal 23254 38 160025 2996 3677 57 Total# 897394 13697 3398844 74894 73890 1115 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.