Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 9: COVID-19 cases in Bihar cross 1.5 lakh mark

With more than 9.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.17 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.74 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Bihar registered 1,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 8, taking its tally to 1,50,693 lakh, the state health bulletin said.

With over 9.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,43,772 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,17,094 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,74,940 cases

> Karnataka - 4,12,190 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,78,473 cases

India has recorded more than 43.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 73,890 deaths. Of these, more than 8.9 lakh are active cases while over 33.9 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,54,549 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands307-5 303538 50
2Andhra Pradesh96769-1163 41576511691 456073 
3Arunachal Pradesh167094 3723127 9
4Assam29206408 1012392163 378
5Bihar15346-775 1343912246 765
6Chandigarh2334147 3960226 78
7Chhattisgarh269152207 22792615 40712 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu294-3 232130 2
9Delhi223771834 1701401756 461819 
10Goa4499-2 16875448 25611 
11Gujarat16319-163 873521445 313313 
12Haryana16890557 633151704 85425 
13Himachal Pradesh2326150 5445261 60
14Jammu and Kashmir11859850 33251491 81514 
15Jharkhand15438850 393621812 49614 
16Karnataka96937-83 3085737803 6680146 
17Kerala232801147 688631866 37213 
18Ladakh85638 221135
19Madhya Pradesh17205244 585091600 160920 
20Maharashtra2438096517 67255613234 27407380 
21Manipur1683-27 5480122 39
22Meghalaya1343-114 1716156 17
23Mizoram378-1 74510 0
24Nagaland496-29 373954 10
25Odisha28628690 1021852787 56913 
26Puducherry4831-25 12581446 33712 
27Punjab16230-410 493272307 199067 
28Rajasthan15090132 778721445 116413 
29Sikkim538141317 7
30Tamil Nadu50213-1002 4167156599 801287 
31Telangana31654-16 1150722485 91610 
32Tripura6903262 9653311 161
33Uttarakhand8261296 17473350 36012 
34Uttar Pradesh632561112 2111705439 404771 
35West Bengal2325438 1600252996 367757 
Total#89739413697 339884474894 738901115 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

