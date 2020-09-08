Coronavirus state-wise tally September 8: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 5-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh recorded 8,368 new COVID-19 cases on September 8, taking the state's tally to 5,06,493.

With over 9.23 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,23,641 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh -5,06,493 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,69,256 cases

> Karnataka - 4,04,324 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,71,851 cases

India has recorded more than 42.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 72,75 deaths. Of these, more than 8.8 lakh are active cases while over 33.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,98,621 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 7, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 312 -19 2997 46 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 97932 -1757 404074 10055 4487 70 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1576 56 3596 124 8 4 Assam 28798 525 99076 2250 370 10 5 Bihar 16121 -305 132145 1660 761 11 6 Chandigarh 2187 -66 3734 295 74 3 7 Chhattisgarh 24708 1023 22177 979 395 15 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 297 -5 2291 20 2 9 Delhi 20543 -366 168384 2411 4599 32 10 Goa 4501 -253 16427 588 245 9 11 Gujarat 16482 39 85907 1276 3120 15 12 Haryana 16333 641 61611 1560 829 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 2234 58 5370 186 56 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11009 563 32760 433 801 17 15 Jharkhand 14588 178 37550 1366 482 13 16 Karnataka 97020 -2265 300770 7897 6534 141 17 Kerala 22133 -610 66997 2246 359 12 18 Ladakh 818 -32 2211 60 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 16961 846 56909 1022 1589 17 20 Maharashtra 237292 1084 659322 14922 27027 423 21 Manipur 1710 -110 5358 194 38 22 Meghalaya 1457 24 1560 4 17 1 23 Mizoram 379 -1 735 1 0 24 Nagaland 525 -132 3685 174 10 25 Odisha 27938 817 99398 3034 556 10 26 Puducherry 4856 -230 12135 503 325 11 27 Punjab 16640 484 47020 1565 1923 61 28 Rajasthan 14958 76427 1566 1151 14 29 Sikkim 538 4 1396 25 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51215 -243 410116 5930 7925 89 31 Telangana 31670 35 112587 2346 906 11 32 Tripura 6641 330 9342 294 152 3 33 Uttarakhand 7965 325 17123 475 348 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 62144 519 205731 4993 3976 56 35 West Bengal 23216 -2 157029 3021 3620 58 Total# 883697 1155 3323950 73521 72775 1133 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.