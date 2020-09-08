172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-8-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5810331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 8: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 5-lakh mark

With more than 9.23 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.06 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.69 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh recorded 8,368 new COVID-19 cases on September 8, taking the state's tally to 5,06,493.

With over 9.23 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on September 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,23,641 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh -5,06,493 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,69,256 cases

> Karnataka - 4,04,324 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,71,851 cases

India has recorded more than 42.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 72,75 deaths. Of these, more than 8.8 lakh are active cases while over 33.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,98,621 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 7, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands312-19 299746 50
2Andhra Pradesh97932-1757 40407410055 448770 
3Arunachal Pradesh157656 3596124 8
4Assam28798525 990762250 37010 
5Bihar16121-305 1321451660 76111 
6Chandigarh2187-66 3734295 74
7Chhattisgarh247081023 22177979 39515 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu297-5 229120 2
9Delhi20543-366 1683842411 459932 
10Goa4501-253 16427588 245
11Gujarat1648239 859071276 312015 
12Haryana16333641 616111560 82923 
13Himachal Pradesh223458 5370186 56
14Jammu and Kashmir11009563 32760433 80117 
15Jharkhand14588178 375501366 48213 
16Karnataka97020-2265 3007707897 6534141 
17Kerala22133-610 669972246 35912 
18Ladakh818-32 221160 35
19Madhya Pradesh16961846 569091022 158917 
20Maharashtra2372921084 65932214922 27027423 
21Manipur1710-110 5358194 38
22Meghalaya145724 156017
23Mizoram379-1 7350
24Nagaland525-132 3685174 10
25Odisha27938817 993983034 55610 
26Puducherry4856-230 12135503 32511 
27Punjab16640484 470201565 192361 
28Rajasthan14958764271566 115114 
29Sikkim538139625 5
30Tamil Nadu51215-243 4101165930 792589 
31Telangana3167035 1125872346 90611 
32Tripura6641330 9342294 152
33Uttarakhand7965325 17123475 348
34Uttar Pradesh62144519 2057314993 397656 
35West Bengal23216-2 1570293021 362058 
Total#8836971155 332395073521 727751133 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.