Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 7: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh

With more than 9.07 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.98 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.63 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With over 9.07 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Maharashtra recorded more than 23,350 cases of the novel coronavirus on September 6, the highest single-day spike ever for an Indian state.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra; 9,07,212 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh; 4,98,125 cases

> Tamil Nadu: 4,63,480 cases

> Karnataka: 3,98,551 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,66,283 cases

India has recorded more than 42.04 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 71,642 deaths. Of these, more than 8.8 lakh are active cases while 32.5 lakh have recovered.

Also read: India becomes second worst-affected country as COVID-19 cases surpass Brazil's tally

Across the country, 7,20,362 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands331-7 295147 50
2Andhra Pradesh99689-1191 39401911915 441770 
3Arunachal Pradesh1520-5 347291 8
4Assam28273-234 968261763 360
5Bihar16426-168 1304851982 75015 
6Chandigarh2253110 3439149 71
7Chhattisgarh236851365 21198711 38024 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu302227137 2
9Delhi209091039 1659732188 456729 
10Goa4754-191 15839558 236
11Gujarat16443109 846311212 310514 
12Haryana15692781 600511471 80625 
13Himachal Pradesh2176198 5184198 55
14Jammu and Kashmir10446899 32327403 78414 
15Jharkhand14410-595 361841854 469
16Karnataka99285-351 2928739575 639395 
17Kerala22743876 647512196 34710 
18Ladakh85016 215124 35
19Madhya Pradesh16115427 558871238 157229 
20Maharashtra23620815196 6444007826 26604328 
21Manipur1820-52 5164189 38
22Meghalaya143359 155629 16
23Mizoram38036 73416 0
24Nagaland657-69 3511119 10
25Odisha271211212 963642590 546
26Puducherry5086-75 11632525 31416 
27Punjab16156286 454551606 186254 
28Rajasthan14958-38 748611616 113715 
29Sikkim534-15 137124 5
30Tamil Nadu51458-125 4041865820 783688 
31Telangana31635-918 1102412711 895
32Tripura631191 9048303 149
33Uttarakhand764065 16648592 34111 
34Uttar Pradesh616251662 2007384779 392077 
35West Bengal23218-172 1540083207 356252 
Total#88254220222 325042969564 716421016 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

