Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 6: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 8.8 lakh

With more than 8.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest infections followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.8 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).
The number of known coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 8.8 lakh after record 20,489 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 5.
Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra: 8,83,862 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh: 4,87,331
> Tamil Nadu: 4,57,697
> Karnataka: 3,89,232
> Uttar Pradesh: 2,59,765
India has recorded more than 41.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 70,626 deaths. Of these, over 8.6 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31.8 lakh patients have recovered.
Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|338
|7
|2904
|41
|50
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100880
|1187
|382104
|11941
|4347
|71
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1525
|-37
|3381
|101
|8
|1
|4
|Assam
|28507
|-348
|95063
|2343
|352
|7
|5
|Bihar
|16594
|438
|128503
|2132
|735
|34
|6
|Chandigarh
|2143
|-48
|3290
|185
|69
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22320
|-1648
|20487
|862
|356
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|-16
|2234
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|19870
|-1028
|163785
|1920
|4538
|25
|10
|Goa
|4945
|-49
|15281
|534
|229
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16334
|-150
|83419
|1146
|3091
|15
|12
|Haryana
|14911
|-858
|58580
|1409
|781
|22
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|-163
|4986
|21
|54
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9547
|-747
|31924
|489
|770
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|15005
|544
|34330
|2287
|462
|15
|16
|Karnataka
|99636
|-516
|283298
|9102
|6298
|128
|17
|Kerala
|21867
|-533
|62555
|2111
|337
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|834
|-19
|2127
|42
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15688
|-214
|54649
|1392
|1543
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|221012
|-9687
|636574
|10801
|26276
|312
|21
|Manipur
|1872
|-107
|4975
|76
|36
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1374
|-122
|1527
|59
|15
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|19
|718
|35
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|726
|10
|3392
|31
|10
|25
|Odisha
|25909
|-93
|93774
|3443
|538
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|5161
|49
|11107
|433
|298
|18
|27
|Punjab
|15870
|-139
|43849
|1306
|1808
|69
|28
|Rajasthan
|14996
|-206
|73245
|1346
|1122
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|549
|-40
|1347
|18
|5
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51583
|50
|398366
|5859
|7748
|61
|31
|Telengana
|32553
|362
|107530
|2927
|886
|9
|32
|Tripura
|6220
|-332
|8745
|262
|144
|8
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7575
|-387
|16056
|545
|330
|18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59963
|-1368
|195959
|5141
|3843
|81
|35
|West Bengal
|23390
|264
|150801
|3248
|3510
|58
|Total#
|862320
|-15925
|3180865
|73642
|70626
|1065
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 2.67 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.75 lakh people have died so far.
At the current rate, India's tally is soon expected to surge past that of Brazil which has reported 41.23 lakh cases so far.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic