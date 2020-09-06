Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 6: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 8.8 lakh

The number of known coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 8.8 lakh after record 20,489 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 5.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 8,83,862 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,87,331

> Tamil Nadu: 4,57,697

> Karnataka: 3,89,232

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,59,765

India has recorded more than 41.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 70,626 deaths. Of these, over 8.6 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31.8 lakh patients have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 338 7 2904 41 50 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 100880 1187 382104 11941 4347 71 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1525 -37 3381 101 8 1 4 Assam 28507 -348 95063 2343 352 7 5 Bihar 16594 438 128503 2132 735 34 6 Chandigarh 2143 -48 3290 185 69 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22320 -1648 20487 862 356 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 -16 2234 54 2 9 Delhi 19870 -1028 163785 1920 4538 25 10 Goa 4945 -49 15281 534 229 9 11 Gujarat 16334 -150 83419 1146 3091 15 12 Haryana 14911 -858 58580 1409 781 22 13 Himachal Pradesh 1978 -163 4986 21 54 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9547 -747 31924 489 770 15 15 Jharkhand 15005 544 34330 2287 462 15 16 Karnataka 99636 -516 283298 9102 6298 128 17 Kerala 21867 -533 62555 2111 337 11 18 Ladakh 834 -19 2127 42 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 15688 -214 54649 1392 1543 30 20 Maharashtra 221012 -9687 636574 10801 26276 312 21 Manipur 1872 -107 4975 76 36 1 22 Meghalaya 1374 -122 1527 59 15 1 23 Mizoram 344 19 718 35 0 24 Nagaland 726 10 3392 31 10 25 Odisha 25909 -93 93774 3443 538 7 26 Puducherry 5161 49 11107 433 298 18 27 Punjab 15870 -139 43849 1306 1808 69 28 Rajasthan 14996 -206 73245 1346 1122 14 29 Sikkim 549 -40 1347 18 5 30 Tamil Nadu 51583 50 398366 5859 7748 61 31 Telengana 32553 362 107530 2927 886 9 32 Tripura 6220 -332 8745 262 144 8 33 Uttarakhand 7575 -387 16056 545 330 18 34 Uttar Pradesh 59963 -1368 195959 5141 3843 81 35 West Bengal 23390 264 150801 3248 3510 58 Total# 862320 -15925 3180865 73642 70626 1065 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.67 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.75 lakh people have died so far.

At the current rate, India's tally is soon expected to surge past that of Brazil which has reported 41.23 lakh cases so far.