Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 6: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 8.8 lakh

With more than 8.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest infections followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.8 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

The number of known coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 8.8 lakh after record 20,489 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 5.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 8,83,862 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,87,331

> Tamil Nadu: 4,57,697

> Karnataka: 3,89,232

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,59,765

India has recorded more than 41.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 70,626 deaths. Of these, over 8.6 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31.8 lakh patients have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands3387290441501
2Andhra Pradesh100880118738210411941434771
3Arunachal Pradesh1525-37338110181
4Assam28507-3489506323433527
5Bihar16594438128503213273534
6Chandigarh2143-483290185691
7Chhattisgarh22320-16482048786235619
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu301-162234542
9Delhi19870-10281637851920453825
10Goa4945-49152815342299
11Gujarat16334-150834191146309115
12Haryana14911-85858580140978122
13Himachal Pradesh1978-163498621544
14Jammu and Kashmir9547-7473192448977015
15Jharkhand1500554434330228746215
16Karnataka99636-51628329891026298128
17Kerala21867-53362555211133711
18Ladakh834-1921274235
19Madhya Pradesh15688-214546491392154330
20Maharashtra221012-96876365741080126276312
21Manipur1872-107497576361
22Meghalaya1374-122152759151
23Mizoram34419718350
24Nagaland7261033923110
25Odisha25909-939377434435387
26Puducherry5161491110743329818
27Punjab15870-139438491306180869
28Rajasthan14996-206732451346112214
29Sikkim549-401347185
30Tamil Nadu51583503983665859774861
31Telengana3255336210753029278869
32Tripura6220-33287452621448
33Uttarakhand7575-3871605654533018
34Uttar Pradesh59963-13681959595141384381
35West Bengal233902641508013248351058
Total#862320-15925318086573642706261065
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.67 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.75 lakh people have died so far.

At the current rate, India's tally is soon expected to surge past that of Brazil which has reported 41.23 lakh cases so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Maharashtra

