Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 5: Assam's COVID-19 count rises to 1.2 lakh

With more than 8.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest infections followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.7 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).
The number of known coronavirus cases in Assam jumped to 1.2 lakh after 2,891 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 4.
With more than 8.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8am on September 5.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra: 8,63,062 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh: 4,76,506
> Tamil Nadu: 4,51,827
> Karnataka: 3,79,486
> Uttar Pradesh: 2,53,175
India has recorded more than 40 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 69,561 deaths. Of these, over 8.46 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31 lakh patients have recovered.
Across the country, 10.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|345
|7
|2863
|40
|49
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|102067
|1454
|370163
|12154
|4276
|76
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1488
|-88
|3280
|113
|7
|4
|Assam
|28159
|-856
|92720
|2020
|345
|15
|5
|Bihar
|17032
|287
|126371
|1395
|701
|29
|6
|Chandigarh
|2095
|24
|3105
|222
|68
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20672
|-1970
|19625
|675
|337
|22
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|285
|9
|2180
|26
|2
|9
|Delhi
|18842
|-1150
|161865
|1751
|4513
|13
|10
|Goa
|4896
|-114
|14747
|386
|220
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16184
|-88
|82273
|1218
|3076
|14
|12
|Haryana
|14053
|-583
|57171
|1282
|759
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1815
|-107
|4965
|106
|50
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8800
|-359
|31435
|676
|755
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|15549
|-399
|32043
|1157
|447
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|99120
|-3003
|274196
|6161
|6170
|116
|17
|Kerala
|21334
|248
|60444
|2716
|326
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|815
|-49
|2085
|46
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15474
|-586
|53257
|1042
|1513
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|211325
|-5551
|625773
|13289
|25964
|378
|21
|Manipur
|1765
|38
|4899
|125
|35
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1252
|-32
|1468
|75
|14
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|363
|6
|683
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|736
|-3
|3361
|37
|10
|1
|25
|Odisha
|25816
|-278
|90331
|2980
|531
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|5210
|-168
|10674
|395
|280
|20
|27
|Punjab
|15731
|-177
|42543
|1272
|1739
|49
|28
|Rajasthan
|14790
|-878
|71899
|679
|1108
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|509
|-79
|1329
|25
|5
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51633
|437
|392507
|6334
|7687
|79
|31
|Telengana
|32915
|79
|104603
|2579
|877
|11
|32
|Tripura
|5888
|-413
|8483
|271
|136
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7188
|-317
|15511
|502
|312
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|58595
|-997
|190818
|5006
|3762
|71
|35
|West Bengal
|23654
|385
|147553
|3305
|3452
|58
|Total#
|846395
|-15271
|3107223
|70072
|69561
|1089
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
