Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 5: Assam's COVID-19 count rises to 1.2 lakh

With more than 8.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest infections followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.7 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

The number of known coronavirus cases in Assam jumped to 1.2 lakh after 2,891 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 4.

With more than 8.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8am on September 5.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 8,63,062 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,76,506

> Tamil Nadu: 4,51,827

> Karnataka: 3,79,486

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,53,175

India has recorded more than 40 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 69,561 deaths. Of these, over 8.46 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31 lakh patients have recovered.

Across the country, 10.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands3457286340491
2Andhra Pradesh102067145437016312154427676
3Arunachal Pradesh1488-8832801137
4Assam28159-85692720202034515
5Bihar17032287126371139570129
6Chandigarh2095243105222685
7Chhattisgarh20672-19701962567533722
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu28592180262
9Delhi18842-11501618651751451313
10Goa4896-114147473862208
11Gujarat16184-88822731218307614
12Haryana14053-58357171128275919
13Himachal Pradesh1815-1074965106502
14Jammu and Kashmir8800-3593143567675512
15Jharkhand15549-3993204311574473
16Karnataka99120-300327419661616170116
17Kerala2133424860444271632611
18Ladakh815-4920854635
19Madhya Pradesh15474-586532571042151330
20Maharashtra211325-55516257731328925964378
21Manipur1765384899125353
22Meghalaya1252-32146875141
23Mizoram3636683120
24Nagaland736-3336137101
25Odisha25816-2789033129805319
26Puducherry5210-1681067439528020
27Punjab15731-177425431272173949
28Rajasthan14790-87871899679110813
29Sikkim509-7913292551
30Tamil Nadu516334373925076334768779
31Telengana3291579104603257987711
32Tripura5888-41384832711367
33Uttarakhand7188-3171551150231212
34Uttar Pradesh58595-9971908185006376271
35West Bengal236543851475533305345258
Total#846395-15271310722370072695611089
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.64 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.69 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 09:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

