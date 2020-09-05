Coronavirus state-wise tally on September 5: Assam's COVID-19 count rises to 1.2 lakh

The number of known coronavirus cases in Assam jumped to 1.2 lakh after 2,891 new COVID-19 infections were reported on September 4.

With more than 8.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8am on September 5.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 8,63,062 (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 4,76,506

> Tamil Nadu: 4,51,827

> Karnataka: 3,79,486

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,53,175

India has recorded more than 40 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 69,561 deaths. Of these, over 8.46 lakh are "active" cases while more than 31 lakh patients have recovered.

Across the country, 10.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 345 7 2863 40 49 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 102067 1454 370163 12154 4276 76 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1488 -88 3280 113 7 4 Assam 28159 -856 92720 2020 345 15 5 Bihar 17032 287 126371 1395 701 29 6 Chandigarh 2095 24 3105 222 68 5 7 Chhattisgarh 20672 -1970 19625 675 337 22 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 285 9 2180 26 2 9 Delhi 18842 -1150 161865 1751 4513 13 10 Goa 4896 -114 14747 386 220 8 11 Gujarat 16184 -88 82273 1218 3076 14 12 Haryana 14053 -583 57171 1282 759 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 1815 -107 4965 106 50 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8800 -359 31435 676 755 12 15 Jharkhand 15549 -399 32043 1157 447 3 16 Karnataka 99120 -3003 274196 6161 6170 116 17 Kerala 21334 248 60444 2716 326 11 18 Ladakh 815 -49 2085 46 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 15474 -586 53257 1042 1513 30 20 Maharashtra 211325 -5551 625773 13289 25964 378 21 Manipur 1765 38 4899 125 35 3 22 Meghalaya 1252 -32 1468 75 14 1 23 Mizoram 363 6 683 12 0 24 Nagaland 736 -3 3361 37 10 1 25 Odisha 25816 -278 90331 2980 531 9 26 Puducherry 5210 -168 10674 395 280 20 27 Punjab 15731 -177 42543 1272 1739 49 28 Rajasthan 14790 -878 71899 679 1108 13 29 Sikkim 509 -79 1329 25 5 1 30 Tamil Nadu 51633 437 392507 6334 7687 79 31 Telengana 32915 79 104603 2579 877 11 32 Tripura 5888 -413 8483 271 136 7 33 Uttarakhand 7188 -317 15511 502 312 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 58595 -997 190818 5006 3762 71 35 West Bengal 23654 385 147553 3305 3452 58 Total# 846395 -15271 3107223 70072 69561 1089 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.64 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.69 lakh people have died so far.