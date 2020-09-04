172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-4-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5796361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 4: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 1 lakh

With more than 8.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.6 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.4 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Gujarat has become the 12th Indian state to cross the 1 lakh-mark, registering 1,00,375 COVID-19 cases as of September 3.

With over 8.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 8,43,844 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,65,730 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,4,5851 cases

> Karnataka - 3,70,206 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,47,101 cases

India has recorded more than 39.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 68,472 deaths. Of these, over 8.3 lakh are active cases while more than 30.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,69,765 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands352-29 282365 48
2Andhra Pradesh103521445 3580099679 420075 
3Arunachal Pradesh1400122 316792 7
4Assam273031076 907001971 330
5Bihar17319318 1249761182 67226 
6Chandigarh211959 2883213 63
7Chhattisgarh187021538 18950730 31516 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu294215413 2
9Delhi176921190 1601141528 450019 
10Goa4782403 14361302 212
11Gujarat16096183 810551126 306216 
12Haryana13470848 558891014 74019 
13Himachal Pradesh170895 485999 48
14Jammu and Kashmir8441388 30759680 74311 
15Jharkhand15150473 308861139 444
16Karnataka961171639 2680357122 6054104 
17Kerala21582-407 577281950 31510 
18Ladakh76623 203932 35
19Madhya Pradesh14888551 522151091 148330 
20Maharashtra2057743726 61248413988 25586391 
21Manipur1803-68 4774167 32
22Meghalaya122034 139375 13
23Mizoram36910 67110 0
24Nagaland733-52 3324101 9
25Odisha25538345 873513278 522
26Puducherry5042106 10279311 260
27Punjab15554-75 412711529 169072 
28Rajasthan13912993 71220546 109514 
29Sikkim430-1 130435 4
30Tamil Nadu52070-310 3861736110 760892 
31Telangana32994457 1020242011 86610 
32Tripura5475342 8212179 129
33Uttarakhand6871429 15009508 300
34Uttar Pradesh575981139 1858124448 369175 
35West Bengal24039-406 1442483335 339455 
Total#83112415586 303715166659 684721096 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.6 crore infections and over 8.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 09:51 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

