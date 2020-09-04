Coronavirus state-wise tally September 4: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 1 lakh

Gujarat has become the 12th Indian state to cross the 1 lakh-mark, registering 1,00,375 COVID-19 cases as of September 3.

With over 8.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 8,43,844 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,65,730 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,4,5851 cases

> Karnataka - 3,70,206 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,47,101 cases

India has recorded more than 39.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 68,472 deaths. Of these, over 8.3 lakh are active cases while more than 30.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,69,765 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 352 -29 2823 65 48 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 103521 445 358009 9679 4200 75 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1400 122 3167 92 7 4 Assam 27303 1076 90700 1971 330 7 5 Bihar 17319 318 124976 1182 672 26 6 Chandigarh 2119 59 2883 213 63 4 7 Chhattisgarh 18702 1538 18950 730 315 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2 2154 13 2 9 Delhi 17692 1190 160114 1528 4500 19 10 Goa 4782 403 14361 302 212 8 11 Gujarat 16096 183 81055 1126 3062 16 12 Haryana 13470 848 55889 1014 740 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 1708 95 4859 99 48 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8441 388 30759 680 743 11 15 Jharkhand 15150 473 30886 1139 444 6 16 Karnataka 96117 1639 268035 7122 6054 104 17 Kerala 21582 -407 57728 1950 315 10 18 Ladakh 766 23 2039 32 35 19 Madhya Pradesh 14888 551 52215 1091 1483 30 20 Maharashtra 205774 3726 612484 13988 25586 391 21 Manipur 1803 -68 4774 167 32 3 22 Meghalaya 1220 34 1393 75 13 23 Mizoram 369 10 671 10 0 24 Nagaland 733 -52 3324 101 9 25 Odisha 25538 345 87351 3278 522 8 26 Puducherry 5042 106 10279 311 260 7 27 Punjab 15554 -75 41271 1529 1690 72 28 Rajasthan 13912 993 71220 546 1095 14 29 Sikkim 430 -1 1304 35 4 30 Tamil Nadu 52070 -310 386173 6110 7608 92 31 Telangana 32994 457 102024 2011 866 10 32 Tripura 5475 342 8212 179 129 3 33 Uttarakhand 6871 429 15009 508 300 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 57598 1139 185812 4448 3691 75 35 West Bengal 24039 -406 144248 3335 3394 55 Total# 831124 15586 3037151 66659 68472 1096 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.6 crore infections and over 8.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.