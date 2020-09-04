Coronavirus state-wise tally September 4: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 1 lakh

With more than 8.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.6 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.4 lakh).
Gujarat has become the 12th Indian state to cross the 1 lakh-mark, registering 1,00,375 COVID-19 cases as of September 3.
With over 8.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 8,43,844 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 4,65,730 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,4,5851 cases
> Karnataka - 3,70,206 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,47,101 cases
India has recorded more than 39.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 68,472 deaths. Of these, over 8.3 lakh are active cases while more than 30.3 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 11,69,765 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|352
|-29
|2823
|65
|48
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|103521
|445
|358009
|9679
|4200
|75
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1400
|122
|3167
|92
|7
|4
|Assam
|27303
|1076
|90700
|1971
|330
|7
|5
|Bihar
|17319
|318
|124976
|1182
|672
|26
|6
|Chandigarh
|2119
|59
|2883
|213
|63
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18702
|1538
|18950
|730
|315
|16
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|2
|2154
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|17692
|1190
|160114
|1528
|4500
|19
|10
|Goa
|4782
|403
|14361
|302
|212
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16096
|183
|81055
|1126
|3062
|16
|12
|Haryana
|13470
|848
|55889
|1014
|740
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1708
|95
|4859
|99
|48
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8441
|388
|30759
|680
|743
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|15150
|473
|30886
|1139
|444
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|96117
|1639
|268035
|7122
|6054
|104
|17
|Kerala
|21582
|-407
|57728
|1950
|315
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|766
|23
|2039
|32
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14888
|551
|52215
|1091
|1483
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|205774
|3726
|612484
|13988
|25586
|391
|21
|Manipur
|1803
|-68
|4774
|167
|32
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1220
|34
|1393
|75
|13
|23
|Mizoram
|369
|10
|671
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|733
|-52
|3324
|101
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25538
|345
|87351
|3278
|522
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|5042
|106
|10279
|311
|260
|7
|27
|Punjab
|15554
|-75
|41271
|1529
|1690
|72
|28
|Rajasthan
|13912
|993
|71220
|546
|1095
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|430
|-1
|1304
|35
|4
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52070
|-310
|386173
|6110
|7608
|92
|31
|Telangana
|32994
|457
|102024
|2011
|866
|10
|32
|Tripura
|5475
|342
|8212
|179
|129
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6871
|429
|15009
|508
|300
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|57598
|1139
|185812
|4448
|3691
|75
|35
|West Bengal
|24039
|-406
|144248
|3335
|3394
|55
|Total#
|831124
|15586
|3037151
|66659
|68472
|1096
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR