172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-30-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5902201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 30: Karnataka's tally moves closer to 6-lakh mark

With more than 13.66 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.87 lakh) and Karnataka (5.92 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka reported 10,453 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 29, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 5,92,911.

With over 13.66 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on September 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,66,129 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,87,351 cases

> Karnataka - 5,92,911 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,91,943 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,94,856 cases

India has recorded more than 62.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 97,497 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 51.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,86,688 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands18113 358753
2Andhra Pradesh59435-3681 6221369836 578035 
3Arunachal Pradesh279469 6743151 16
4Assam325391877 1440021702 68013 
5Bihar12366-298 1680251749 894
6Chandigarh2060-140 9598273 158
7Chhattisgarh31225-1819 785143977 91639 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu120-13 291033 2
9Delhi27524401 2434812778 532048 
10Goa4577-340 27781709 41912 
11Gujarat16676-13 1157271383 343911 
12Haryana14804-866 1108142403 135625 
13Himachal Pradesh3573-77 10991364 183
14Jammu and Kashmir17414-187 555171250 116418 
15Jharkhand11942-184 698981295 70012 
16Karnataka1077563689 4763786628 8777136 
17Kerala618693912 1246883420 71922 
18Ladakh1030310743 58
19Madhya Pradesh21317-595 1024452433 228139 
20Maharashtra260789-4666 106915919212 36181430 
21Manipur2642211 803957 65
22Meghalaya147628 394072 47
23Mizoram410-89 1576117 0
24Nagaland103735 498648 17
25Odisha33367-844 1814813896 82815 
26Puducherry4933-81 21616460 517
27Punjab16824-922 922771932 335975 
28Rajasthan20376333 1112721800 147115 
29Sikkim667-31 223571 35
30Tamil Nadu46281-25 5362095501 945370 
31Telangana29326-151 1609332243 112711 
32Tripura5765-109 19692489 277
33Uttarakhand9122-944 382821426 59111 
34Uttar Pradesh52160-1793 3369815711 571563 
35West Bengal26064165 2228052961 489962 
Total#940441-7135 518782586428 974971179 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 3.3 crore infections and over 10 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.