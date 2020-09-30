Coronavirus state-wise tally September 30: Karnataka's tally moves closer to 6-lakh mark

Karnataka reported 10,453 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 29, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 5,92,911.

With over 13.66 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,66,129 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,87,351 cases

> Karnataka - 5,92,911 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,91,943 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,94,856 cases

India has recorded more than 62.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 97,497 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 51.8 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 13 3587 5 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 59435 -3681 622136 9836 5780 35 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2794 69 6743 151 16 1 4 Assam 32539 1877 144002 1702 680 13 5 Bihar 12366 -298 168025 1749 894 2 6 Chandigarh 2060 -140 9598 273 158 5 7 Chhattisgarh 31225 -1819 78514 3977 916 39 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 120 -13 2910 33 2 9 Delhi 27524 401 243481 2778 5320 48 10 Goa 4577 -340 27781 709 419 12 11 Gujarat 16676 -13 115727 1383 3439 11 12 Haryana 14804 -866 110814 2403 1356 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 3573 -77 10991 364 183 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17414 -187 55517 1250 1164 18 15 Jharkhand 11942 -184 69898 1295 700 12 16 Karnataka 107756 3689 476378 6628 8777 136 17 Kerala 61869 3912 124688 3420 719 22 18 Ladakh 1030 3107 43 58 19 Madhya Pradesh 21317 -595 102445 2433 2281 39 20 Maharashtra 260789 -4666 1069159 19212 36181 430 21 Manipur 2642 211 8039 57 65 1 22 Meghalaya 1476 28 3940 72 47 1 23 Mizoram 410 -89 1576 117 0 24 Nagaland 1037 35 4986 48 17 25 Odisha 33367 -844 181481 3896 828 15 26 Puducherry 4933 -81 21616 460 517 2 27 Punjab 16824 -922 92277 1932 3359 75 28 Rajasthan 20376 333 111272 1800 1471 15 29 Sikkim 667 -31 2235 71 35 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46281 -25 536209 5501 9453 70 31 Telangana 29326 -151 160933 2243 1127 11 32 Tripura 5765 -109 19692 489 277 1 33 Uttarakhand 9122 -944 38282 1426 591 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 52160 -1793 336981 5711 5715 63 35 West Bengal 26064 165 222805 2961 4899 62 Total# 940441 -7135 5187825 86428 97497 1179 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Across the country, 10,86,688 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 3.3 crore infections and over 10 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.