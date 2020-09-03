Coronavirus state-wise tally September 3: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 4.5 lakh

With more than 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.5 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.3 lakh).
Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,392 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 2, taking the state's tally to over 4.5 lakh. With over 8.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 8,25,739 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 4,55,531 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,39,959 cases
> Karnataka - 3,61,341 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 1,16,534 cases
India has so far recorded more than 38.5 lakh cases of COVID-19 and 67,376 deaths. Of these, more than 8.1 lakh are active cases while over 29.7 lakh patients have recovered.
Across the country, 11,72,179 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|381
|-19
|2758
|44
|47
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|103076
|1866
|348330
|8454
|4125
|72
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1278
|52
|3075
|96
|7
|4
|Assam
|26227
|1713
|88729
|1834
|323
|8
|5
|Bihar
|17001
|833
|123794
|2234
|646
|25
|6
|Chandigarh
|2060
|118
|2670
|119
|59
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17164
|1631
|18220
|653
|299
|12
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|292
|30
|2141
|19
|2
|9
|Delhi
|16502
|632
|158586
|1858
|4481
|19
|10
|Goa
|4379
|417
|14059
|209
|204
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|15913
|205
|79929
|1042
|3046
|12
|12
|Haryana
|12622
|737
|54875
|1040
|721
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1613
|86
|4760
|72
|43
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8053
|31
|30079
|595
|732
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|14677
|-579
|29747
|1598
|438
|10
|16
|Karnataka
|94478
|3460
|260913
|6287
|5950
|113
|17
|Kerala
|21989
|-589
|55778
|2129
|305
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|743
|23
|2007
|29
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14337
|265
|51124
|1132
|1453
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|202048
|3182
|598496
|13959
|25195
|292
|21
|Manipur
|1871
|-32
|4607
|157
|29
|22
|Meghalaya
|1186
|-7
|1318
|83
|13
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|359
|-49
|661
|49
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|785
|-8
|3223
|22
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25193
|-95
|84073
|3303
|514
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4936
|85
|9968
|293
|253
|13
|27
|Punjab
|15629
|-220
|39742
|1595
|1618
|106
|28
|Rajasthan
|12919
|-1051
|70674
|2550
|1081
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|431
|2
|1269
|32
|4
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52380
|1
|380063
|5891
|7516
|98
|31
|Telangana
|32537
|196
|100013
|2611
|856
|10
|32
|Tripura
|5133
|396
|8033
|186
|126
|8
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6442
|400
|14501
|425
|291
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|56459
|921
|181364
|4687
|3616
|74
|35
|West Bengal
|24445
|-377
|140913
|3297
|3339
|56
|Total#
|815538
|14256
|2970492
|68584
|67376
|1043
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.58 crore infections and over 8.57 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.