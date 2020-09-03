172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-3-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5791201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 3: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 4.5 lakh

With more than 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.5 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,392 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 2, taking the state's tally to over 4.5 lakh. With over 8.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 8,25,739 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,55,531 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,39,959 cases

> Karnataka - 3,61,341 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,16,534 cases

India has so far recorded more than 38.5 lakh cases of COVID-19 and 67,376 deaths. Of these, more than 8.1 lakh are active cases while over 29.7 lakh patients have recovered.

Across the country, 11,72,179 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands381-19 275844 47
2Andhra Pradesh1030761866 3483308454 412572 
3Arunachal Pradesh127852 307596 7
4Assam262271713 887291834 323
5Bihar17001833 1237942234 64625 
6Chandigarh2060118 2670119 59
7Chhattisgarh171641631 18220653 29912 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu29230 214119 2
9Delhi16502632 1585861858 448119 
10Goa4379417 14059209 20410 
11Gujarat15913205 799291042 304612 
12Haryana12622737 548751040 72115 
13Himachal Pradesh161386 476072 43
14Jammu and Kashmir805331 30079595 73215 
15Jharkhand14677-579 297471598 43810 
16Karnataka944783460 2609136287 5950113 
17Kerala21989-589 557782129 305
18Ladakh74323 200729 35
19Madhya Pradesh14337265 511241132 145327 
20Maharashtra2020483182 59849613959 25195292 
21Manipur1871-32 4607157 29
22Meghalaya1186-7 131883 13
23Mizoram359-49 66149 0
24Nagaland785-8 322322 9
25Odisha25193-95 840733303 51411 
26Puducherry493685 9968293 25313 
27Punjab15629-220 397421595 1618106 
28Rajasthan12919-1051 706742550 108112 
29Sikkim431126932 4
30Tamil Nadu523803800635891 751698 
31Telangana32537196 1000132611 85610 
32Tripura5133396 8033186 126
33Uttarakhand6442400 14501425 29111 
34Uttar Pradesh56459921 1813644687 361674 
35West Bengal24445-377 1409133297 333956 
Total#81553814256 297049268584 673761043 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.58 crore infections and over 8.57 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

