Coronavirus state-wise tally September 29: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 2.5 lakh mark

West Bengal reported 3,155 cases of the novel coronavirus on September 28, taking its tally to 2,50,580

With over 13.51 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,51,153 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,81,161 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,86,397 cases

> Karnataka - 5,82,458 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,90,875 cases

India has recorded more than 61.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 96,318 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 51 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,42,811 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 -20 3582 29 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 63116 -1760 612300 7210 5745 37 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2725 230 6592 97 15 1 4 Assam 30662 1312 142300 2320 667 12 5 Bihar 12664 -163 166276 1289 892 4 6 Chandigarh 2200 -103 9325 222 153 6 7 Chhattisgarh 33044 1383 74537 2313 877 29 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 133 -19 2877 29 2 9 Delhi 27123 -2105 240703 4052 5272 37 10 Goa 4917 -180 27072 612 407 6 11 Gujarat 16689 56 114344 1336 3428 12 12 Haryana 15670 -815 108411 2421 1331 24 13 Himachal Pradesh 3650 -7 10627 268 180 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17601 -598 54267 1408 1146 14 15 Jharkhand 12126 -307 68603 1806 688 9 16 Karnataka 104067 -676 469750 7509 8641 59 17 Kerala 57957 1171 121268 3347 697 20 18 Ladakh 1030 17 3064 32 58 19 Madhya Pradesh 21912 -519 100012 2441 2242 35 20 Maharashtra 265455 -8191 1049947 19932 35751 180 21 Manipur 2431 72 7982 106 64 22 Meghalaya 1448 -32 3868 89 46 3 23 Mizoram 499 -36 1459 86 0 24 Nagaland 1002 -40 4938 50 17 1 25 Odisha 34211 -795 177585 4014 813 16 26 Puducherry 5014 -225 21156 508 515 2 27 Punjab 17746 -810 90345 2033 3284 46 28 Rajasthan 20043 343 109472 1754 1456 15 29 Sikkim 698 6 2164 18 34 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46306 -35 530708 5554 9383 70 31 Telangana 29477 -196 158690 2259 1116 9 32 Tripura 5874 185 19203 244 276 3 33 Uttarakhand 10066 -733 36856 1184 580 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 53953 -1650 331270 5382 5652 58 35 West Bengal 25899 176 219844 2923 4837 56 Total# 947576 -15064 5101397 84877 96318 776 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.3 crore infections and over 10 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

