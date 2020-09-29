172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-29-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5896931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 29: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 2.5 lakh mark

With more than 13.51 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.81 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.86 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal reported 3,155 cases of the novel coronavirus on September 28, taking its tally to 2,50,580

With over 13.51 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,51,153 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,81,161 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,86,397 cases

> Karnataka - 5,82,458 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,90,875 cases

India has recorded more than 61.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 96,318 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 51 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,42,811 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands168-20 358229 53
2Andhra Pradesh63116-1760 6123007210 574537 
3Arunachal Pradesh2725230 659297 15
4Assam306621312 1423002320 66712 
5Bihar12664-163 1662761289 892
6Chandigarh2200-103 9325222 153
7Chhattisgarh330441383 745372313 87729 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu133-19 287729 2
9Delhi27123-2105 2407034052 527237 
10Goa4917-180 27072612 407
11Gujarat1668956 1143441336 342812 
12Haryana15670-815 1084112421 133124 
13Himachal Pradesh3650-7 10627268 180
14Jammu and Kashmir17601-598 542671408 114614 
15Jharkhand12126-307 686031806 688
16Karnataka104067-676 4697507509 864159 
17Kerala579571171 1212683347 69720 
18Ladakh103017 306432 58
19Madhya Pradesh21912-519 1000122441 224235 
20Maharashtra265455-8191 104994719932 35751180 
21Manipur243172 7982106 64
22Meghalaya1448-32 386889 46
23Mizoram499-36 145986 0
24Nagaland1002-40 493850 17
25Odisha34211-795 1775854014 81316 
26Puducherry5014-225 21156508 515
27Punjab17746-810 903452033 328446 
28Rajasthan20043343 1094721754 145615 
29Sikkim698216418 34
30Tamil Nadu46306-35 5307085554 938370 
31Telangana29477-196 1586902259 1116
32Tripura5874185 19203244 276
33Uttarakhand10066-733 368561184 580
34Uttar Pradesh53953-1650 3312705382 565258 
35West Bengal25899176 2198442923 483756 
Total#947576-15064 510139784877 96318776 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.3 crore infections and over 10 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

