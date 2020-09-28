Coronavirus state-wise tally September 28: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 2.5-lakh mark

West Bengal recorded 3,185 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 27, taking its tally to 2,47,425.

With over 13.39 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,39,232 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,75,674 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,80,808 cases

> Karnataka - 5,75,566 cases

> Uttar Pradesh -3,87,085 cases

India has recorded more than 60.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,542 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 50.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,09,394 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 188 17 3553 2 53 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 64876 -918 605090 7796 5708 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2495 37 6495 98 14 4 Assam 29350 -812 139980 1670 655 17 5 Bihar 12827 73 164987 1555 888 2 6 Chandigarh 2303 5 9103 166 147 2 7 Chhattisgarh 31661 972 72224 1269 848 31 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 152 -11 2848 17 2 9 Delhi 29228 -489 236651 3739 5235 42 10 Goa 5097 -327 26460 701 401 10 11 Gujarat 16633 170 113008 1231 3416 10 12 Haryana 16485 -664 105990 2163 1307 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 3657 -447 10359 631 175 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18199 -231 52859 1365 1132 7 15 Jharkhand 12433 7 66797 958 679 9 16 Karnataka 104743 2942 462241 6522 8582 79 17 Kerala 56786 4033 117921 3391 677 21 18 Ladakh 1013 -5 3032 14 58 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 22431 203 97571 2081 2207 26 20 Maharashtra 273646 4111 1030015 13565 35571 380 21 Manipur 2359 53 7876 195 64 22 Meghalaya 1480 -35 3779 125 43 23 Mizoram 535 -14 1373 57 0 24 Nagaland 1042 15 4888 69 16 25 Odisha 35006 530 173571 3378 797 14 26 Puducherry 5239 -88 20648 443 513 13 27 Punjab 18556 -927 88312 2299 3238 50 28 Rajasthan 19700 345 107718 1724 1441 15 29 Sikkim 692 -13 2146 49 33 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46341 5 525154 5706 9313 80 31 Telangana 29673 -561 156431 1932 1107 7 32 Tripura 5689 -377 18959 567 273 3 33 Uttarakhand 10799 -57 35672 813 574 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 55603 -1483 325888 5656 5594 77 35 West Bengal 25723 179 216921 2946 4781 60 Total# 962640 6238 5016520 74893 95542 1039 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.2 crore infections and over 9.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

