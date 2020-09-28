172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-28-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5892541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 28: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal near 2.5-lakh mark

With more than 13.39 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.75 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.8 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal recorded 3,185 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 27, taking its tally to 2,47,425.

With over 13.39 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 13,39,232 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,75,674 cases

> Tamil Nadu -  5,80,808 cases

> Karnataka - 5,75,566 cases

> Uttar Pradesh -3,87,085 cases

India has recorded more than 60.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,542 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 50.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,09,394 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands18817 355353
2Andhra Pradesh64876-918 6050907796 570845 
3Arunachal Pradesh249537 649598 14
4Assam29350-812 1399801670 65517 
5Bihar1282773 1649871555 888
6Chandigarh23039103166 147
7Chhattisgarh31661972 722241269 84831 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu152-11 284817 2
9Delhi29228-489 2366513739 523542 
10Goa5097-327 26460701 40110 
11Gujarat16633170 1130081231 341610 
12Haryana16485-664 1059902163 130716 
13Himachal Pradesh3657-447 10359631 17511 
14Jammu and Kashmir18199-231 528591365 1132
15Jharkhand1243366797958 679
16Karnataka1047432942 4622416522 858279 
17Kerala567864033 1179213391 67721 
18Ladakh1013-5 303214 58
19Madhya Pradesh22431203 975712081 220726 
20Maharashtra2736464111 103001513565 35571380 
21Manipur235953 7876195 64
22Meghalaya1480-35 3779125 43
23Mizoram535-14 137357 0
24Nagaland104215 488869 16
25Odisha35006530 1735713378 79714 
26Puducherry5239-88 20648443 51313 
27Punjab18556-927 883122299 323850 
28Rajasthan19700345 1077181724 144115 
29Sikkim692-13 214649 33
30Tamil Nadu463415251545706 931380 
31Telangana29673-561 1564311932 1107
32Tripura5689-377 18959567 273
33Uttarakhand10799-57 35672813 574
34Uttar Pradesh55603-1483 3258885656 559477 
35West Bengal25723179 2169212946 478160 
Total#9626406238 501652074893 955421039 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.2 crore infections and over 9.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Coronavirua #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

