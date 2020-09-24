172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-24-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5877961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 24: COVID-19 cases in Odisha near 2 lakh mark

With more than 12.63 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.46 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.57 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Odisha reported 4,237 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 23, taking it's tally to 1,92,548.

With over 12.63 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,63,799 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,46,530 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,57,999 cases

> Karnataka - 5,40,847 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,69,686 cases

India has recorded more than 57.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 91,149 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 46.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,56,569 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands166349415 52
2Andhra Pradesh70357-1108 5706678291 550645 
3Arunachal Pradesh2216164 5903125 14
4Assam30182325 1327121762 59711 
5Bihar1295830 1590221568 874
6Chandigarh2537-85 8049255 14010 
7Chhattisgarh35850-2348 567734772 72810 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu205275511 2
9Delhi30836-787 2208664465 508736 
10Goa5646133 23857395 376
11Gujarat1643868 1075741289 336715 
12Haryana19276-612 963472571 123327 
13Himachal Pradesh3950-174 8959448 140
14Jammu and Kashmir19918-1567 465302796 106220 
15Jharkhand12882-398 615591532 648
16Karnataka946711499 4379105460 826638 
17Kerala428582405 1046822951 59220 
18Ladakh103810 284435 51
19Madhya Pradesh22812166 881682138 207742 
20Maharashtra2738831074 95603019476 33886479 
21Manipur2206-127 7108221 62
22Meghalaya206013 2859153 42
23Mizoram618-72 109572 0
24Nagaland111947 453619 16
25Odisha34547170 1572654052 73615 
26Puducherry485396 18893439 481
27Punjab21230-58 792442117 299064 
28Rajasthan18992378 1003651553 138215 
29Sikkim57519 202314 30
30Tamil Nadu46249-101 5027405363 901063 
31Telangana30037164 1481392004 1070
32Tripura6551-48 16978492 260
33Uttarakhand1186736 313241016 52917 
34Uttar Pradesh61698-1450 3026896506 529987 
35West Bengal25101130 2050282998 454461 
Total#966382-1995 467498787374 911491129 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

