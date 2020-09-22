172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-22-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5868771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 22: Delhi total nears 2.5 lakh, Maharashtra at 12.24 lakh

With more than 12.24 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.23 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.47 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Delhi reported 2,548 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 21, taking its tally to 2,49,259.

With over 12.24 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

related news

The data was updated at 8 am on September 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,24,380 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,31,749 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,47,337 cases

> Karnataka - 5,26,876 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,58,893 cases

India has recorded more than 55.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 88,935 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while nearly 45 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,33,185 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands152346917 52
2Andhra Pradesh74518-4318 55182110502 541051 
3Arunachal Pradesh1939-25 5643235 13
4Assam29609829 1291331795 57816 
5Bihar12539-466 1562421087 870
6Chandigarh2761-60 7411273 126
7Chhattisgarh3792774 495641911 69013 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu220-9 271118 2
9Delhi30941-1156 2133043672 501432 
10Goa5667-114 22726429 360
11Gujarat1630597 1049641316 333617 
12Haryana21014-397 908842187 117728 
13Himachal Pradesh445814 7853288 127
14Jammu and Kashmir21887-145 421151158 102423 
15Jharkhand13504-287 585431599 626
16Karnataka95354-2708 4233779925 8145122 
17Kerala39354-130 987243022 55318 
18Ladakh104734 273544 50
19Madhya Pradesh22542242 836182244 200737 
20Maharashtra275017-16613 91634832007 33015344 
21Manipur211343 683871 59
22Meghalaya216958 252714 37
23Mizoram68097 101210 0
24Nagaland1052-132 4477225 15
25Odisha34033529 1493793704 710
26Puducherry4659-249 18065509 467
27Punjab21661-617 754092811 286047 
28Rajasthan1824561 972841815 135216 
29Sikkim51344 198611 29
30Tamil Nadu46495-208 4919715492 887160 
31Telangana2964913 1440732143 105210 
32Tripura6700134 15883419 251
33Uttarakhand12075-380 292011184 50110 
34Uttar Pradesh64164-1790 2895946320 513588 
35West Bengal2489892 1989833011 442162 
Total#975861-27438 4497867101468 889351053 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:23 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

