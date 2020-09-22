Coronavirus state-wise tally September 22: Delhi total nears 2.5 lakh, Maharashtra at 12.24 lakh

Delhi reported 2,548 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 21, taking its tally to 2,49,259.

With over 12.24 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,24,380 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,31,749 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,47,337 cases

> Karnataka - 5,26,876 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,58,893 cases

India has recorded more than 55.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 88,935 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while nearly 45 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,33,185 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 152 5 3469 17 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 74518 -4318 551821 10502 5410 51 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1939 -25 5643 235 13 4 Assam 29609 829 129133 1795 578 16 5 Bihar 12539 -466 156242 1087 870 6 6 Chandigarh 2761 -60 7411 273 126 3 7 Chhattisgarh 37927 74 49564 1911 690 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 220 -9 2711 18 2 9 Delhi 30941 -1156 213304 3672 5014 32 10 Goa 5667 -114 22726 429 360 9 11 Gujarat 16305 97 104964 1316 3336 17 12 Haryana 21014 -397 90884 2187 1177 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 4458 14 7853 288 127 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21887 -145 42115 1158 1024 23 15 Jharkhand 13504 -287 58543 1599 626 9 16 Karnataka 95354 -2708 423377 9925 8145 122 17 Kerala 39354 -130 98724 3022 553 18 18 Ladakh 1047 34 2735 44 50 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 22542 242 83618 2244 2007 37 20 Maharashtra 275017 -16613 916348 32007 33015 344 21 Manipur 2113 43 6838 71 59 2 22 Meghalaya 2169 58 2527 14 37 1 23 Mizoram 680 97 1012 10 0 24 Nagaland 1052 -132 4477 225 15 25 Odisha 34033 529 149379 3704 710 9 26 Puducherry 4659 -249 18065 509 467 5 27 Punjab 21661 -617 75409 2811 2860 47 28 Rajasthan 18245 61 97284 1815 1352 16 29 Sikkim 513 44 1986 11 29 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46495 -208 491971 5492 8871 60 31 Telangana 29649 13 144073 2143 1052 10 32 Tripura 6700 134 15883 419 251 6 33 Uttarakhand 12075 -380 29201 1184 501 10 34 Uttar Pradesh 64164 -1790 289594 6320 5135 88 35 West Bengal 24898 92 198983 3011 4421 62 Total# 975861 -27438 4497867 101468 88935 1053 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

