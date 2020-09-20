172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-20-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5861571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India state-wise tally September 20: Uttar Pradesh total inches closer to 3.5 lakh cases

With more than 11.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.1 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved close to the 3.5 lakh-mark on September 20 with 5,729 more cases being reported in the previous 24-hour period. The state's overall count includes 4,953 fatalities.

With over 11.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,88,015 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,17,776 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,36,477 cases

> Karnataka - 5,11,346 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,48,517 cases (Source: COVIDIndia.org)

India has recorded more than 54 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 86,752 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 43 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 12 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands156934362252
2Andhra Pradesh81763266053071110820530258
3Arunachal Pradesh1957-71528017413
4Assam29362-73112554318565488
5Bihar12629-2015329815488612
6Chandigarh29116767663511196
7Chhattisgarh37489-90946081168966419
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu208102677382
9Delhi320641862058904219494538
10Goa5920-190217604463427
11Gujarat16022541024441470330216
12Haryana21682-391861502272112028
13Himachal Pradesh430812274844031165
14Jammu and Kashmir21281-5114026596098721
15Jharkhand1354837655697164561513
16Karnataka985832565404841108157922114
17Kerala37535-174092951286651918
18Ladakh993-6266666491
19Madhya Pradesh21964-359791582206194342
20Maharashtra29786634078579332350132216425
21Manipur1946-20672394553
22Meghalaya2038-62248346364
23Mizoram588-13990170
24Nagaland1206741714215
25Odisha33202-11014165740906919
26Puducherry4785-4917209494462
27Punjab22399-737703731910275749
28Rajasthan17997-280938051540132214
29Sikkim426-41972115251
30Tamil Nadu46453534812735556875166
31Telengana3057363139700219210338
32Tripura6983124148106682394
33Uttarakhand12465-11722714289247814
34Uttar Pradesh668749512766906596495384
35West Bengal24648-1391930142993429856
Total#10108243140430304394612867521133
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.05 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.51 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

