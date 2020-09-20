Coronavirus India state-wise tally September 20: Uttar Pradesh total inches closer to 3.5 lakh cases

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved close to the 3.5 lakh-mark on September 20 with 5,729 more cases being reported in the previous 24-hour period. The state's overall count includes 4,953 fatalities.

With over 11.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,88,015 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,17,776 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,36,477 cases

> Karnataka - 5,11,346 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,48,517 cases (Source: COVIDIndia.org)

India has recorded more than 54 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 86,752 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 43 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 12 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 156 9 3436 22 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 81763 2660 530711 10820 5302 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1957 -71 5280 174 13 4 Assam 29362 -731 125543 1856 548 8 5 Bihar 12629 -20 153298 1548 861 2 6 Chandigarh 2911 67 6766 351 119 6 7 Chhattisgarh 37489 -909 46081 1689 664 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208 10 2677 38 2 9 Delhi 32064 186 205890 4219 4945 38 10 Goa 5920 -190 21760 446 342 7 11 Gujarat 16022 54 102444 1470 3302 16 12 Haryana 21682 -391 86150 2272 1120 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 4308 122 7484 403 116 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21281 -511 40265 960 987 21 15 Jharkhand 13548 376 55697 1645 615 13 16 Karnataka 98583 2565 404841 10815 7922 114 17 Kerala 37535 -1740 92951 2866 519 18 18 Ladakh 993 -6 2666 66 49 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 21964 -359 79158 2206 1943 42 20 Maharashtra 297866 3407 857933 23501 32216 425 21 Manipur 1946 -20 6723 94 55 3 22 Meghalaya 2038 -62 2483 46 36 4 23 Mizoram 588 -13 990 17 0 24 Nagaland 1206 7 4171 42 15 25 Odisha 33202 -110 141657 4090 691 9 26 Puducherry 4785 -49 17209 494 462 27 Punjab 22399 -737 70373 1910 2757 49 28 Rajasthan 17997 -280 93805 1540 1322 14 29 Sikkim 426 -4 1972 115 25 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46453 53 481273 5556 8751 66 31 Telengana 30573 63 139700 2192 1033 8 32 Tripura 6983 124 14810 668 239 4 33 Uttarakhand 12465 -1172 27142 892 478 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 66874 951 276690 6596 4953 84 35 West Bengal 24648 -139 193014 2993 4298 56 Total# 1010824 3140 4303043 94612 86752 1133 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.05 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.51 lakh people have died so far.