Coronavirus state-wise tally September 18: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 6 lakh

Andra Pradesh recorded 8,702 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 17, taking its tally to 6,01,462.

With over 11.45 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,45,840 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,01,462 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,25,420 cases

> Karnataka - 4,94,356 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,36,294 cases

India has recorded more than 52.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,4372 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 41.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,06,615 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 -22 3378 33 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 88197 -2082 508088 10712 5177 72 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1871 -21 4967 180 13 4 Assam 28208 -883 121613 2246 528 17 5 Bihar 13156 197 150040 1384 855 7 6 Chandigarh 3085 -86 6062 379 109 5 7 Chhattisgarh 36036 -1434 41111 5226 628 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 221 -12 2608 33 2 9 Delhi 31721 807 198103 3587 4877 38 10 Goa 5612 237 20844 399 327 8 11 Gujarat 15975 -287 99681 1652 3270 14 12 Haryana 21014 -320 81690 2753 1069 24 13 Himachal Pradesh 4146 6946 388 98 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20239 736 38521 712 951 19 15 Jharkhand 13703 -435 52807 1450 590 11 16 Karnataka 103650 2005 383077 7268 7629 93 17 Kerala 34380 1605 87345 2737 489 9 18 Ladakh 972 19 2558 22 46 19 Madhya Pradesh 21631 -505 74398 2863 1877 33 20 Maharashtra 302135 4629 812354 19522 31351 468 21 Manipur 1841 90 6538 17 51 3 22 Meghalaya 1983 81 2342 78 31 2 23 Mizoram 585 18 949 10 0 24 Nagaland 1193 -68 4098 111 15 25 Odisha 33026 621 133466 3607 669 13 26 Puducherry 4744 -26 16253 330 431 13 27 Punjab 21568 546 65818 2248 2646 54 28 Rajasthan 17495 446 90685 1333 1293 14 29 Sikkim 463 -17 1789 67 22 3 30 Tamil Nadu 46610 -23 470192 5524 8618 59 31 Telangana 30673 230 135357 1802 1016 11 32 Tripura 7162 -336 13559 603 228 6 33 Uttarakhand 11714 646 24965 533 460 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 68235 1233 263288 4715 4771 81 35 West Bengal 24336 189 187061 2948 4183 60 Total# 1017754 7778 4112551 87472 84372 1174 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3 crore infections and over 9.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.