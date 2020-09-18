172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-18-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5854411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 18: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 6 lakh

With more than 11.45 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.01 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.25 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andra Pradesh recorded 8,702 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 17, taking its tally to 6,01,462.

With over 11.45 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,45,840 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,01,462 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,25,420 cases

> Karnataka - 4,94,356 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,36,294 cases

India has recorded more than 52.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,4372 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 41.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,06,615 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands174-22 337833 52
2Andhra Pradesh88197-2082 50808810712 517772 
3Arunachal Pradesh1871-21 4967180 13
4Assam28208-883 1216132246 52817 
5Bihar13156197 1500401384 855
6Chandigarh3085-86 6062379 109
7Chhattisgarh36036-1434 411115226 62817 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu221-12 260833 2
9Delhi31721807 1981033587 487738 
10Goa5612237 20844399 327
11Gujarat15975-287 996811652 327014 
12Haryana21014-320 816902753 106924 
13Himachal Pradesh41466946388 98
14Jammu and Kashmir20239736 38521712 95119 
15Jharkhand13703-435 528071450 59011 
16Karnataka1036502005 3830777268 762993 
17Kerala343801605 873452737 489
18Ladakh97219 255822 46
19Madhya Pradesh21631-505 743982863 187733 
20Maharashtra3021354629 81235419522 31351468 
21Manipur184190 653817 51
22Meghalaya198381 234278 31
23Mizoram58518 94910 0
24Nagaland1193-68 4098111 15
25Odisha33026621 1334663607 66913 
26Puducherry4744-26 16253330 43113 
27Punjab21568546 658182248 264654 
28Rajasthan17495446 906851333 129314 
29Sikkim463-17 178967 22
30Tamil Nadu46610-23 4701925524 861859 
31Telangana30673230 1353571802 101611 
32Tripura7162-336 13559603 228
33Uttarakhand11714646 24965533 46013 
34Uttar Pradesh682351233 2632884715 477181 
35West Bengal24336189 1870612948 418360 
Total#10177547778 411255187472 843721174 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, more than 3 crore infections and over 9.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

