172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-17-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5850061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 17: COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 1 lakh mark

With more than 11.91 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.92 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.19 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Haryana registered 2,694 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 16, taking its tally to 1,01,316.

With over 11.21 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on September 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,21,221 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,92,760 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,19,860 cases

> Karnataka - 4,84,990 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,30,265 cases

India has recorded more than 51.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 83,198 deaths. Of these, more than 10 lakh are active cases while over 40.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,36,613 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands196-8 334527 52
2Andhra Pradesh90279-2074 49737610845 510564 
3Arunachal Pradesh189297 4787129 13
4Assam29091-89 1193672464 51119 
5Bihar12959-96 1486561676 84812 
6Chandigarh3171180 5683181 104
7Chhattisgarh374701561 358851606 61122 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu233257523 2
9Delhi309141127 1945163313 483933 
10Goa5375273 20445351 319
11Gujarat16262-95 980291447 325612 
12Haryana21334904 789371771 104519 
13Himachal Pradesh4146345 6558114 91
14Jammu and Kashmir19503825 37809747 93218 
15Jharkhand1413820 513571607 579
16Karnataka1016453090 3758096580 753655 
17Kerala327751549 846082267 48014 
18Ladakh95315 253619 46
19Madhya Pradesh22136516 715351922 184424 
20Maharashtra2975065332 79283217559 30883474 
21Manipur17516521103 48
22Meghalaya190284 226474 29
23Mizoram56793917 0
24Nagaland1261-8 398742 15
25Odisha32405138 1298594121 65611 
26Puducherry477096 15923401 41813 
27Punjab21022-132 635702756 259278 
28Rajasthan17049288 893521479 127915 
29Sikkim48016 172232 19
30Tamil Nadu46633-173 4646685768 855957 
31Telangana3044342 1335552108 1005
32Tripura749812956521 222
33Uttarakhand11068329 244321202 447
34Uttar Pradesh67002-333 2585736476 469086 
35West Bengal24147205 1841132971 412361 
Total#100997614043 402507982719 831981132 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.