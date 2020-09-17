Coronavirus state-wise tally September 17: COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 1 lakh mark

Haryana registered 2,694 news cases of the novel coronavirus on September 16, taking its tally to 1,01,316.

With over 11.21 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,21,221 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,92,760 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,19,860 cases

> Karnataka - 4,84,990 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,30,265 cases

India has recorded more than 51.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 83,198 deaths. Of these, more than 10 lakh are active cases while over 40.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,36,613 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 196 -8 3345 27 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 90279 -2074 497376 10845 5105 64 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1892 97 4787 129 13 4 Assam 29091 -89 119367 2464 511 19 5 Bihar 12959 -96 148656 1676 848 12 6 Chandigarh 3171 180 5683 181 104 5 7 Chhattisgarh 37470 1561 35885 1606 611 22 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 233 4 2575 23 2 9 Delhi 30914 1127 194516 3313 4839 33 10 Goa 5375 273 20445 351 319 4 11 Gujarat 16262 -95 98029 1447 3256 12 12 Haryana 21334 904 78937 1771 1045 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 4146 345 6558 114 91 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19503 825 37809 747 932 18 15 Jharkhand 14138 20 51357 1607 579 8 16 Karnataka 101645 3090 375809 6580 7536 55 17 Kerala 32775 1549 84608 2267 480 14 18 Ladakh 953 15 2536 19 46 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 22136 516 71535 1922 1844 24 20 Maharashtra 297506 5332 792832 17559 30883 474 21 Manipur 1751 6 6521 103 48 1 22 Meghalaya 1902 84 2264 74 29 1 23 Mizoram 567 9 939 17 0 24 Nagaland 1261 -8 3987 42 15 25 Odisha 32405 138 129859 4121 656 11 26 Puducherry 4770 96 15923 401 418 13 27 Punjab 21022 -132 63570 2756 2592 78 28 Rajasthan 17049 288 89352 1479 1279 15 29 Sikkim 480 16 1722 32 19 30 Tamil Nadu 46633 -173 464668 5768 8559 57 31 Telangana 30443 42 133555 2108 1005 9 32 Tripura 7498 12956 521 222 5 33 Uttarakhand 11068 329 24432 1202 447 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 67002 -333 258573 6476 4690 86 35 West Bengal 24147 205 184113 2971 4123 61 Total# 1009976 14043 4025079 82719 83198 1132 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

