Coronavirus state-wise tally September 16: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 11-lakh mark

With nearly 11 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The state registered 20,482 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 15, taking its total number of cases to 10,97,856.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 10,97,856 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,83,925 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,14,208 cases

> Karnataka - 4,75,265 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,24,036 cases

India has recorded more than 50.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 82,066 deaths. Of these, more than 9.9 lakh are active cases while over 39.4 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 -23 3318 40 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 92353 -851 486531 9628 5041 69 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1795 39 4658 127 13 2 4 Assam 29180 550 116903 1849 492 10 5 Bihar 13055 -920 146980 1420 836 5 6 Chandigarh 2991 144 5502 202 99 1 7 Chhattisgarh 35909 2264 34279 1170 589 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 -19 2552 39 2 9 Delhi 29787 1146 191203 3081 4806 36 10 Goa 5102 156 20094 446 315 11 11 Gujarat 16357 -112 96582 1444 3244 17 12 Haryana 20430 13 77166 2454 1026 26 13 Himachal Pradesh 3801 142 6444 262 90 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18678 629 37062 681 914 19 15 Jharkhand 14118 54 49750 1638 571 10 16 Karnataka 98555 -667 369229 16271 7481 216 17 Kerala 31226 671 82341 2532 466 12 18 Ladakh 938 35 2517 42 44 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 21620 392 69613 1902 1820 29 20 Maharashtra 292174 544 775273 19423 30409 515 21 Manipur 1745 160 6418 78 47 1 22 Meghalaya 1818 132 2190 39 28 1 23 Mizoram 558 9 922 3 0 24 Nagaland 1269 -20 3945 30 15 5 25 Odisha 32267 -77 125738 3714 645 8 26 Puducherry 4674 -131 15522 495 405 11 27 Punjab 21154 464 60814 1815 2514 90 28 Rajasthan 16761 35 87873 1711 1264 14 29 Sikkim 464 -118 1690 169 19 3 30 Tamil Nadu 46806 -106 458900 5735 8502 68 31 Telangana 30401 1 131447 2260 996 12 32 Tripura 7498 -66 12435 510 217 10 33 Uttarakhand 10739 365 23230 1017 438 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 67335 48 252097 6680 4604 113 35 West Bengal 23942 249 181142 2919 4062 59 Total# 995933 5872 3942360 82961 82066 1290 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Across the country, 11,16,842 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

