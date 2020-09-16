172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-16-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5845501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 16: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra near 11-lakh mark

With more than 10.97 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.83 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.14 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With nearly 11 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The state registered 20,482 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 15, taking its total number of cases to 10,97,856.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 10,97,856 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,83,925 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,14,208 cases

> Karnataka - 4,75,265 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,24,036 cases

India has recorded more than 50.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 82,066 deaths. Of these, more than 9.9 lakh are active cases while over 39.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,16,842 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands204-23 331840 52
2Andhra Pradesh92353-851 4865319628 504169 
3Arunachal Pradesh179539 4658127 13
4Assam29180550 1169031849 49210 
5Bihar13055-920 1469801420 836
6Chandigarh2991144 5502202 99
7Chhattisgarh359092264 342791170 58916 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu229-19 255239 2
9Delhi297871146 1912033081 480636 
10Goa5102156 20094446 31511 
11Gujarat16357-112 965821444 324417 
12Haryana2043013 771662454 102626 
13Himachal Pradesh3801142 6444262 90
14Jammu and Kashmir18678629 37062681 91419 
15Jharkhand1411854 497501638 57110 
16Karnataka98555-667 36922916271 7481216 
17Kerala31226671 823412532 46612 
18Ladakh93835 251742 44
19Madhya Pradesh21620392 696131902 182029 
20Maharashtra292174544 77527319423 30409515 
21Manipur1745160 641878 47
22Meghalaya1818132 219039 28
23Mizoram5589220
24Nagaland1269-20 394530 15
25Odisha32267-77 1257383714 645
26Puducherry4674-131 15522495 40511 
27Punjab21154464 608141815 251490 
28Rajasthan1676135 878731711 126414 
29Sikkim464-118 1690169 19
30Tamil Nadu46806-106 4589005735 850268 
31Telangana304011314472260 99612 
32Tripura7498-66 12435510 21710 
33Uttarakhand10739365 232301017 438
34Uttar Pradesh6733548 2520976680 4604113 
35West Bengal23942249 1811422919 406259 
Total#9959335872 394236082961 820661290 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 09:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

