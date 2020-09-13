172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-13-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5831751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 13: Total cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 5.5 lakh

With more than 10.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.5 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.9 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally surged past the 5.5 lakh-mark on September 12. While 4.5 lakh of those patients have recovered so far, the state has recorded more than 4,800 fatalities.

With over 10.3 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 10,37,765 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 5,57,587 cases

> Tamil Nadu: 4,97,066 cases

> Karnataka: 4,49,551 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 3,05,831 cases

India has recorded more than 47.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 78,586 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while over 37 lakh patients have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands2681832024551
2Andhra Pradesh9573345845700810292484667
3Arunachal Pradesh1712-23425312710
4Assam29133447110885255645323
5Bihar14396794141499204180811
6Chandigarh2586204864264926
7Chhattisgarh33246-22452797885553920
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu27912444312
9Delhi28059-11521812953141471528
10Goa5323-2191857651128610
11Gujarat16301-15926781335319515
12Haryana19446-57170713218895624
13Himachal Pradesh3194-3205962123732
14Jammu and Kashmir16261-10923528559686410
15Jharkhand1484433645074174654210
16Karnataka978345113445569557716194
17Kerala28870-92675844194442515
18Ladakh841-38241427391
19Madhya Pradesh19840-848643981462172837
20Maharashtra280138-82047285121348929115391
21Manipur1584-516102100451
22Meghalaya1570-362020131251
23Mizoram591-2823330
24Nagaland1215-8138393710
25Odisha30999-549115279321761611
26Puducherry484731142284453705
27Punjab19384-288553852077228876
28Rajasthan16582-72382902932122114
29Sikkim541-9150317113
30Tamil Nadu471108084416496227830776
31Telengana31607398124528260396111
32Tripura7584-2191113239819412
33Uttarakhand9781-3762015372540214
34Uttar Pradesh67955-6342335276085434967
35West Bengal23521-601720853042388759
Total#97317514859370259578399785861114
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.16 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 10:22 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

