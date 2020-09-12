172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-12-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5829611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 12: UP total nears 3 lakh; active cases in India cross 9.5 lakh

With more than 10.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.4 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.9 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the three-lakh mark on September 11, as the state registered nearly 7,000 new cases in 24 hours. While 2.2 lakh of these patients have recovered so far, fatalities in the state stand at over 4,200.

With over 10.1 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 10,15,681 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 5,47,686 cases

> Tamil Nadu: 4,91,571 cases

> Karnataka: 4,40,411 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,99,045 cases

India has recorded more than 46.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 77,472 deaths. Of these, more than 9.5 lakh are active cases while over 36.2 lakh patients have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands286731573651
2Andhra Pradesh96191114744671611069477977
3Arunachal Pradesh1689-314126121101
4Assam29580110108329262843016
5Bihar1519049139458191479712
6Chandigarh2606-334600269863
7Chhattisgarh31001-166927123126851926
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu280142413382
9Delhi26907-14911781542754468721
10Goa5104-74180654732768
11Gujarat16286-88913431240318016
12Haryana18875-54368525182093225
13Himachal Pradesh2874-1515839162715
14Jammu and Kashmir15169-1095346894748549
15Jharkhand1518026743328121353215
16Karnataka983453211334999125457067130
17Kerala27944-165273900132241014
18Ladakh803-28238721382
19Madhya Pradesh18992-559629361651169130
20Maharashtra271934-101367150231430828724442
21Manipur1533100600220944
22Meghalaya1534-100188947244
23Mizoram589-6790400
24Nagaland1134-30038021010
25Odisha3045079112062406160514
26Puducherry4878-841378339436512
27Punjab19096-1008533081402221263
28Rajasthan15859-157819701488120715
29Sikkim53214861681
30Tamil Nadu479185644354226006823177
31Telengana32005190121925245895010
32Tripura736518107344791829
33Uttarakhand9405-2991942864538811
34Uttar Pradesh67321-10042274425936428276
35West Bengal23461-841690433016382857
Total#958316-14836362419681533774721201
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.1 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 10:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

