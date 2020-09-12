Coronavirus state-wise tally September 12: UP total nears 3 lakh; active cases in India cross 9.5 lakh

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the three-lakh mark on September 11, as the state registered nearly 7,000 new cases in 24 hours. While 2.2 lakh of these patients have recovered so far, fatalities in the state stand at over 4,200.

With over 10.1 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra: 10,15,681 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 5,47,686 cases

> Tamil Nadu: 4,91,571 cases

> Karnataka: 4,40,411 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 2,99,045 cases

India has recorded more than 46.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 77,472 deaths. Of these, more than 9.5 lakh are active cases while over 36.2 lakh patients have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 7 3157 36 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1147 446716 11069 4779 77 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1689 -31 4126 121 10 1 4 Assam 29580 110 108329 2628 430 16 5 Bihar 15190 49 139458 1914 797 12 6 Chandigarh 2606 -33 4600 269 86 3 7 Chhattisgarh 31001 -1669 27123 1268 519 26 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 14 2413 38 2 9 Delhi 26907 -1491 178154 2754 4687 21 10 Goa 5104 -74 18065 473 276 8 11 Gujarat 16286 -88 91343 1240 3180 16 12 Haryana 18875 -543 68525 1820 932 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 2874 -151 5839 162 71 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15169 -1095 34689 474 854 9 15 Jharkhand 15180 267 43328 1213 532 15 16 Karnataka 98345 3211 334999 12545 7067 130 17 Kerala 27944 -1652 73900 1322 410 14 18 Ladakh 803 -28 2387 21 38 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 18992 -559 62936 1651 1691 30 20 Maharashtra 271934 -10136 715023 14308 28724 442 21 Manipur 1533 100 6002 209 44 22 Meghalaya 1534 -100 1889 47 24 4 23 Mizoram 589 -6 790 40 0 24 Nagaland 1134 -300 3802 10 10 25 Odisha 30450 79 112062 4061 605 14 26 Puducherry 4878 -84 13783 394 365 12 27 Punjab 19096 -1008 53308 1402 2212 63 28 Rajasthan 15859 -157 81970 1488 1207 15 29 Sikkim 532 1486 16 8 1 30 Tamil Nadu 47918 564 435422 6006 8231 77 31 Telengana 32005 190 121925 2458 950 10 32 Tripura 7365 18 10734 479 182 9 33 Uttarakhand 9405 -299 19428 645 388 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 67321 -1004 227442 5936 4282 76 35 West Bengal 23461 -84 169043 3016 3828 57 Total# 958316 -14836 3624196 81533 77472 1201 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 2.8 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.1 lakh people have died so far.