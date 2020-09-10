172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-10-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5819661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 10: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 2 lakh mark

With more than 9.67 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.27 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.8 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,01,174 after recording its highest single-day spike of 4,039 new cases on September 9.

With over 9.67 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,67,349 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,27,512 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,80,524 cases

> Karnataka - 4,21,730 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,85,041 cases

India has recorded more than 44.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 75,062 deaths. Of these, more than 9.1 lakh are active cases while over 34.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,29,756 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands297-10 307843 51
2Andhra Pradesh97271502 4256079842 463474 
3Arunachal Pradesh1630-40 3906183 9
4Assam29166-40 1035042265 39618 
5Bihar15626280 1357911400 77510 
6Chandigarh2484150 4140180 80
7Chhattisgarh280411126 244141622 47770 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu295234625 2
9Delhi237731396 1727632623 463820 
10Goa4833334 17156281 262
11Gujarat16296-23 886881336 314916 
12Haryana17328438 651431828 88228 
13Himachal Pradesh2487161 5597152 63
14Jammu and Kashmir12839980 33871620 83217 
15Jharkhand15726288 406591297 51216 
16Karnataka994892552 3154336860 6808128 
17Kerala246161336 709172054 38412 
18Ladakh778-78 2329118 35
19Madhya Pradesh17702497 598501341 164031 
20Maharashtra2531009291 68646213906 27787380 
21Manipur177491 554868 40
22Meghalaya135512 1823107 19
23Mizoram44264 7500
24Nagaland57882 378748 10
25Odisha29255627 1052953110 58011 
26Puducherry4770-61 12967386 34710 
27Punjab17065835 505581231 206171 
28Rajasthan1510818 794501578 117814 
29Sikkim55315 142916 7
30Tamil Nadu49203-1010 4232316516 809065 
31Telangana32106452 1171432071 92711 
32Tripura7086183 9993340 17312 
33Uttarakhand8577316 18262789 37212 
34Uttar Pradesh64028772 2169015731 411265 
35West Bengal2334187 1629922967 373053 
Total#91901821624 347178372939 750621172 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 09:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

