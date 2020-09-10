Coronavirus state-wise tally September 10: Confirmed cases in Delhi cross 2 lakh mark

With more than 9.67 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.27 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.8 lakh).
Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,01,174 after recording its highest single-day spike of 4,039 new cases on September 9.
With over 9.67 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
The data was updated at 8 am on September 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 9,67,349 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 5,27,512 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,80,524 cases
> Karnataka - 4,21,730 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,85,041 cases
India has recorded more than 44.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 75,062 deaths. Of these, more than 9.1 lakh are active cases while over 34.7 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 11,29,756 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|297
|-10
|3078
|43
|51
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97271
|502
|425607
|9842
|4634
|74
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1630
|-40
|3906
|183
|9
|4
|Assam
|29166
|-40
|103504
|2265
|396
|18
|5
|Bihar
|15626
|280
|135791
|1400
|775
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|2484
|150
|4140
|180
|80
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28041
|1126
|24414
|1622
|477
|70
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|295
|1
|2346
|25
|2
|9
|Delhi
|23773
|1396
|172763
|2623
|4638
|20
|10
|Goa
|4833
|334
|17156
|281
|262
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|16296
|-23
|88688
|1336
|3149
|16
|12
|Haryana
|17328
|438
|65143
|1828
|882
|28
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2487
|161
|5597
|152
|63
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12839
|980
|33871
|620
|832
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|15726
|288
|40659
|1297
|512
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|99489
|2552
|315433
|6860
|6808
|128
|17
|Kerala
|24616
|1336
|70917
|2054
|384
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|778
|-78
|2329
|118
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|17702
|497
|59850
|1341
|1640
|31
|20
|Maharashtra
|253100
|9291
|686462
|13906
|27787
|380
|21
|Manipur
|1774
|91
|5548
|68
|40
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1355
|12
|1823
|107
|19
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|442
|64
|750
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|578
|82
|3787
|48
|10
|25
|Odisha
|29255
|627
|105295
|3110
|580
|11
|26
|Puducherry
|4770
|-61
|12967
|386
|347
|10
|27
|Punjab
|17065
|835
|50558
|1231
|2061
|71
|28
|Rajasthan
|15108
|18
|79450
|1578
|1178
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|553
|15
|1429
|16
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|49203
|-1010
|423231
|6516
|8090
|65
|31
|Telangana
|32106
|452
|117143
|2071
|927
|11
|32
|Tripura
|7086
|183
|9993
|340
|173
|12
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8577
|316
|18262
|789
|372
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|64028
|772
|216901
|5731
|4112
|65
|35
|West Bengal
|23341
|87
|162992
|2967
|3730
|53
|Total#
|919018
|21624
|3471783
|72939
|75062
|1172
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.